IPL 2025, all-round SRH overcome RCB in Lucknow: Key stats
What's the story
In a thrilling Indian Premier League 2025 match, Ishan Kishan's remarkable innings of 94* off just 48 balls helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Match 65 of the IPL 2025 season in Lucknow saw Kishan power his way to a solid score which helped SRH big time.
In response, RCB were off to a strong start before SRH hit back and got the job done. RCB fell for 189 in 19.5 overs.
Here's more.
Team effort
SRH set up high-scoring match
The match witnessed a collective effort from the SRH team, with Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aniket Verma all putting a lot of pressure on the RCB bowlers.
Abhishek was quick off the blocks with his 34 runs from 17 balls. Meanwhile, Head scored at a steady pace with his 17 off 10 balls.
Klaasen and Verma also added significantly to the total, scoring nearly at will in their respective innings of 24 off 13 and an explosive 26 off just nine deliveries.
Key contribution
Kishan's steady innings crucial for SRH
Kishan's innings became more and more important after Aniket was dismissed at 145/4 in the 12th over.
He scored a whopping 54 runs out of the 86 that came in this period.
His calmness helped keep SRH's momentum going without going for broke.
With Pat Cummins, he added an unbeaten 43-run partnership in just three overs, further cementing their team's position in the match.
Cummins scored 13* runs from 6 balls.
Do you know?
Abhishek completes 4,000 runs in the 20-over format
Abhishek's 34 saw him complete 4,000 runs in the 20-over format. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now owns 4,002 runs at 31.51 from 145 matches (141 innings). His strike rate is 166-plus. He has 7 hundreds and 22 fifties. 1,784 of his runs in 20 overs cricket has come in IPL at 27.03.
Runs
Kishan hammers his 17th half-century in IPL
Kishan's 94* was laced with 7 fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 195.83. Notably, this was his 17th fifty in IPL. He also owns 1 ton.
In 118 matches (111 innings), he has 2,969 runs at 29.10. In the IPL 2025 season, Kishan has scored 325 runs from 13 matches (12 innings) at 36.11.
He has one ton and a fifty for SRH.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan now owns 478 runs versus RCB from 14 matches. He averages 36.76 and his strike rate reads 164.82 (50s: 3).
RCB
Summary of RCB's bowlers
Yash Dayal bowled 3 overs and conceded 36 runs (ER: 12). Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 43 runs from his 4 overs (1 scalp).
Lungi Ngidi clocked 1/51 from his 4 overs. Suyash Sharma bowled 3 overs and gave away 45 runs (1 scalp).
Krunal Pandya managed 1/38 from his 4 overs. Shepherd bowled 2 overs and clocked 2/14.
Kohli
Kohli scores 43 versus SRH
Kohli looked in fine touch from the beginning in a stiff chase. RCB were off to a flier, scoring 72 runs in the PP overs.
Kohli took the initiative, scoring 42 runs from just 22 balls. He slammed six fours and a six.
His stay was ended by spinner Harsh Dubey in the 7th over. Kohli got cramped up for room and was caught at deep backward point while trying to create room for himself.
Record
Kohli joins Sanju Samson with this feat against SRH
Kohli entered the 800-run club versus SRH in IPL. Kohli, who scored a brisk 43, joined Sanju Samson as the 2nd batter with 800-plus runs against the Orange Army.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson owns the most runs against SRH in the IPL. Samson has 867 runs from 24 matches at 45.63 with he help of a century and 5 fifties.
Kohli has now raced to 805 runs from 24 matches versus SRH at 36.59. He too has 1 ton and 5 fifties (SR: 141.97).
Chase
Kohli has been in fine form while chasing this season
Kohli has been in fine form while batting in run chases in IPL 2025.
As per Cricbuzz, his scores this season while chasing reads:
59* (36) vs KKR
62* (45) vs RR
73* (54) vs PBKS
51 (47) vs DC
43 (25) vs SRH*
2025
Kohli races to 548 runs in IPL 2025
Kohli's 43 took him to 8,552 runs in the IPL at a stellar 39.59 from 264 matches (256 innings).
In the ongoing season, he has amassed 548 runs from 12 matches at 60.88 (50s: 7).
He has gone past 50 fours this season (51). Kohli has also hit 19 sixes.
Overall in the 20 overs cricket, Kohli has smacked 13,434 runs at 41.98.
Phil
Salt slams his 9th IPL fifty, surpasses 50 sixes
Phil Salt returned well for RCB after missing a few games with illness. He scored a sturdy 62-run knock from 32 balls. He hit 4 fours and 5 sixes, striking at 193.75.
Salt's 62 takes him to 6,980 runs in the 20-over format. He slammed his 46th fifty (100s: 3).
Meanwhile, the former DC and KKR star has amassed 954 runs in the IPL at 32.89. He owns 9 fifties.
Salt has surpassed 50 sixes in the IPL (52).
SRH
Summary of SRH's bowlers
Cummins shone for SRH, claiming 3 scalps for 28 runs from his 4 overs.
He now owns 79 scalps from 71 IPL games, averaging 29.72. In IPL 2025, he has 16 scalps from 13 games, averaging 26.56.
Jaydev Unadkat managed 1/41 from his 4 overs. Harshal Patel bowled 3.5 overs, claiming 1/39.
Eshan Malinga did well, picking 2/37 from 4 overs.
Harsh Dubey managed 1/20 from 2 overs whereas Nitish Reddy picked 1/13 from 2 overs.
Information
A look at the points table
RCB missed the chance to go atop the IPL 2025 table. RCB are third with 17 points from 13 matches (NRR: +0.255). Meanwhile, SRH picked up just their 5th win of the season and own 11 points from 13 matches.