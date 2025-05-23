What's the story

In a thrilling Indian Premier League 2025 match, Ishan Kishan's remarkable innings of 94* off just 48 balls helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Match 65 of the IPL 2025 season in Lucknow saw Kishan power his way to a solid score which helped SRH big time.

In response, RCB were off to a strong start before SRH hit back and got the job done. RCB fell for 189 in 19.5 overs.

