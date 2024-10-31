Decoding list of top players released by IPL franchises
The franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) submitted their final list of retained players ahead of the October 31 deadline. The likes of Rajasthan Royals and reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made the most number of retentions. However, several top players were let go off by the 10 IPL sides ahead of the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 season. Here's more.
Kishan and David - Mumbai Indians
Ishan Kishan and Tim David were the big names released by Mumbai Indians. In 14 matches, Kishan scored 320 runs in IPL 2024 at 22.85 (50s: 1). On the other hand, big-hitter David managed 241 runs from 11 innings. He struck at 158.55.
Natarajan and Bhuvi - SRH
IPL 2024 runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad, retained 5 players and left out T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi, who owns 181 IPL scalps, was the biggest casualty. He is also SRH's top wicket-taker (157 scalps). Last season, Bhuvi took 11 wickets for SRH. Natarajan is another star player who was released. He is SRH's 3rd-highest wicket-taker (65). He claimed 19 scalps last season.
Iyer, Starc and Salt - KKR
IPL 2024 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, have retained six players for IPL 2025. However, the eastern giants released skipper Shreyas Iyer, who managed 351 runs in IPL 2024. Mitchell Starc, who is the costliest buy in IPL history, saw KKR release him. He took 17 scalps last season. Phil Salt, who managed 435 runs at 39.54 last season, was another high-profile name released.
Chahal and Buttler - RR
Like KKR, the Royals also retained six players. However, what was surprising is that the franchise released star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal alongside Jos Buttler. Chahal is IPL's leading wicket-taker. Former RCB spinner, Chahal, made an impact for RR over the last three seasons. He claimed 18 scalps last season. Meanwhile, Buttler, who scored 359 runs last season (100s: 2), was released as well.
Arshdeep, Rabada and Harshal - PBKS
Punjab Kings retained the fewest players (2) and both are uncapped. PBKS have the largest purse at the auction and they need to now find a new captain and also an entire fresh squad. Pacers Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Kagiso Rabada have been released. Harshal was IPL 2024 Purple Cap winner (24 scalps). Arshdeep (19 scalps) and Rabada (11 scalps) did well.
KL Rahul - LSG
Lucknow Super Giants released skipper KL Rahul. Notably, this was expected as his departure was on the cards. Rahul scored 520 runs in IPL 2024 from 14 matches at 37.14. He remains LSG's top scorer since joining them in 2022.
David Miller - Gujarat
Gujarat Titans retained 5 players but released star figure David Miller, who has been a regular in the side since the club's inception in 2022. In 9 games last season, Miller managed 210 runs.
Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals have parted ways with Rishabh Pant. As per Cricbuzz, DC held long negotiations with Pant, including a meeting last evening, to try and get him to sign on for another three years. Pant started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise in 2016 and has been with them since. He smashed 446 runs at 40.54 last season.