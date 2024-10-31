Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, IPL franchises have released several top players ahead of the 2025 season.

Big names like Ishan Kishan, Tim David, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc, Phil Salt, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jos Buttler are now up for grabs.

These players have shown remarkable performances in the past seasons, making this a significant shake-up in the IPL landscape. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

KKR released both Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Decoding list of top players released by IPL franchises

By Rajdeep Saha 08:35 pm Oct 31, 202408:35 pm

What's the story The franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) submitted their final list of retained players ahead of the October 31 deadline. The likes of Rajasthan Royals and reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made the most number of retentions. However, several top players were let go off by the 10 IPL sides ahead of the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 season. Here's more.

Information

Kishan and David - Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan and Tim David were the big names released by Mumbai Indians. In 14 matches, Kishan scored 320 runs in IPL 2024 at 22.85 (50s: 1). On the other hand, big-hitter David managed 241 runs from 11 innings. He struck at 158.55.

SRH

Natarajan and Bhuvi - SRH

IPL 2024 runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad, retained 5 players and left out T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi, who owns 181 IPL scalps, was the biggest casualty. He is also SRH's top wicket-taker (157 scalps). Last season, Bhuvi took 11 wickets for SRH. Natarajan is another star player who was released. He is SRH's 3rd-highest wicket-taker (65). He claimed 19 scalps last season.

KKR

Iyer, Starc and Salt - KKR

IPL 2024 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, have retained six players for IPL 2025. However, the eastern giants released skipper Shreyas Iyer, who managed 351 runs in IPL 2024. Mitchell Starc, who is the costliest buy in IPL history, saw KKR release him. He took 17 scalps last season. Phil Salt, who managed 435 runs at 39.54 last season, was another high-profile name released.

RR

Chahal and Buttler - RR

Like KKR, the Royals also retained six players. However, what was surprising is that the franchise released star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal alongside Jos Buttler. Chahal is IPL's leading wicket-taker. Former RCB spinner, Chahal, made an impact for RR over the last three seasons. He claimed 18 scalps last season. Meanwhile, Buttler, who scored 359 runs last season (100s: 2), was released as well.

PBKS

Arshdeep, Rabada and Harshal - PBKS

Punjab Kings retained the fewest players (2) and both are uncapped. PBKS have the largest purse at the auction and they need to now find a new captain and also an entire fresh squad. Pacers Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Kagiso Rabada have been released. Harshal was IPL 2024 Purple Cap winner (24 scalps). Arshdeep (19 scalps) and Rabada (11 scalps) did well.

Information

KL Rahul - LSG

Lucknow Super Giants released skipper KL Rahul. Notably, this was expected as his departure was on the cards. Rahul scored 520 runs in IPL 2024 from 14 matches at 37.14. He remains LSG's top scorer since joining them in 2022.

Information

David Miller - Gujarat

Gujarat Titans retained 5 players but released star figure David Miller, who has been a regular in the side since the club's inception in 2022. In 9 games last season, Miller managed 210 runs.

Rishabh

Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have parted ways with Rishabh Pant. As per Cricbuzz, DC held long negotiations with Pant, including a meeting last evening, to try and get him to sign on for another three years. Pant started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise in 2016 and has been with them since. He smashed 446 runs at 40.54 last season.