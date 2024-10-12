Summarize Simplifying... In short Yash Dayal's omission from the Indian cricket team for IPL 2025 could be a boon for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), allowing them to retain him at a lower cost.

Dayal was part of India's Test squad vs Bangladesh (X/@IPL)

IPL 2025: Yash Dayal's exclusion from Indian squad benefits RCB

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:53 am Oct 12, 2024

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian squad for the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand. Notably, Yash Dayal, who was part of the Indian Test squad for the series against Bangladesh but didn't make his debut, has been left out. This decision by BCCI could potentially benefit Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction.

Dayal's non-debut status: A boon for RCB

Dayal's exclusion from the Indian squad leaves him uncapped ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. This could give RCB a tactical edge in retaining him for a lesser price. Dayal cannot debut for the national team in any format before October 31. He will hence be uncapped ahead of the IPL retention deadline and RCB can retain him for just Rs. 4 crore, as per the BCCI rules.

Dayal's performance in IPL 2024

Dayal had a stellar run with RCB in the 2024 IPL season, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches. His highlight was getting the wicket of MS Dhoni in the final over of a nail-biting win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which helped RCB qualify for the playoffs. After a disappointing season with Gujarat Titans (GT) earlier, RCB provided Dayal with a platform for redemption.

Dayal owns 28 IPL wickets

As of now, Dayal has taken 28 wickets from as many IPL games at an average of 32.86. His economy rate of over 9 is on the higher side. Overall, the left-arm seamer has taken more than 50 wickets in T20 cricket.