Shivam Dube is set to replace the injured Nitish Reddy in India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in July.

Despite a dip in form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Dube's crucial performances in the IPL 2024 have earned him a spot.

The series, hosted by Harare Sports Club, will see standout IPL players like Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag, who have been rewarded for their exceptional performances.

Shivam Dube is currently playing for India in T20 World Cup 2024 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Zimbabwe vs India, T20Is: Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy

By Parth Dhall 08:30 pm Jun 26, 202408:30 pm

What's the story All-rounder Shivam Dube has replaced the injured Nitish Reddy in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series in Zimbabwe, starting July 6. A BCCI release clarified that the medical team is monitoring all-rounder Reddy's progress. The update comes two days after the Men's Selection Committee named the Shubman Gill-led squad. Notably, Dube is currently with Team India for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

A look at India's updated squad

India's updated squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube.

Harare Sports Club to host all five T20Is

The Indian cricket team will visit Harare in the first week of July to participate in a five-match T20I series against hosts Zimbabwe. The five T20Is will be held on July 6, 7, 10, 13, and 14, with the Harare Sports Club playing host to these games. Notably, all five T20Is will begin at 4:30pm IST.

Reddy among standout players in IPL 2024

Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande, and Dhruv Jurel have been rewarded for the incredible IPL 2024 run. Reddy struck at 142.92 and bowled crucial spells with his medium-pace. He is being touted as India's next key seam-bowling all-rounder. Notably, Reddy claimed the Emerging Player of the Season award following the IPL 2024 final.

Dube's current form with the bat

As mentioned, Dube is currently featuring in the 2024 T20 World Cup for Team India. Although the left-hander has scored just 106 runs, his crunch cameos in the middle overs, especially against spinners, have been crucial. Dube's form has certainly dipped since being named for the ongoing tournament. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dasher struck at 162.30 in IPL 2024.