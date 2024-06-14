In brief Simplifying... In brief In the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 match, India will face Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida, a venue known for favoring batters.

India have already qualified for the Super 8s (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Canada: Preview and stats

By Parth Dhall 05:31 pm Jun 14, 202405:31 pm

What's the story India will take on Canada in their final Group A ICC T20 World Cup 2024 encounter on June 15. The two sides move to Florida where the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground will host the fixture. While India are already through, Canada are mathematically alive for a Super 8 spot, albeit with a lower Net Run Rate. Here is the preview.

Pitch report and stadium stats

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Groundhost in Lauderhill, Florida, has hosted 16 T20Is.The average first-innings score at this venue is 156. Contrary to the one in New York, the pitch here is expected to favor the batters. Notably, the 2016 T20I between India and West Indies in Florida saw both sides score 240+ runs. India lost by a run chasing 246.

Conditions and streaming details

As per the weather forecast, rain could play spoilsport in Flordia on June 15 (Saturda). There stadium is expected to witness heavy rain and thunderstorms. Besides, one can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (8:00pm IST).

A must-win match for Canada

With their wavering win over the United States, India qualified for the Super 8s. They are unbeaten after three games, having also beaten Ireland and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Canada are fourth, behind Pakistan. Although both the sides have two points each, Pakistan have a superior NRR (+0.191). Hosts USA are placed second with a NRR of +0.127. With a defeat, Canada's campaign will be over.

Have a look at key stats

India have featured in eight T20Is in Florida, winning five and losing two (NR: 1). However, they have faced only West Indies at this venue. Interestingly, India and Canada are yet to meet in a T20 International. In fact, the two sides haven't clashed in any international so far. No Indian batter has aggregated over 100 runs in the ongoing tournament as of now.

A look at Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj. Canada (Probable XI): Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wicket-keeper), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, and Jeremy Gordon.

