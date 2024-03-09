Next Article

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in an alleged contract killing

Well-coordinated: Video of Hardeep Nijjar's killing in Canada surfaces

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:59 am Mar 09, 202411:59 am

What's the story A video allegedly showing the assassination of Khalistani leader and Indian-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on June 18, 2023, has emerged. According to CBC News, Nijjar was gunned down by two attackers outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in what appears to be a "contract killing." The footage, obtained by The Fifth Estate and verified by multiple sources, shows Nijjar being ambushed by two gunmen as he left the gurdwara in his pickup truck.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Nijjar's killing had led to a diplomatic crisis between Canada and India in September last year after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of orchestrating his murder. Trudeau stated in the House of Commons that any foreign government involvement in a Canadian citizen's killing was an "unacceptable violation of our sovereignty." India denied its involvement in Nijjar's death. Subsequently, both countries expelled each other's diplomats.

Details

Details of attack, witness accounts

The footage shows Nijjar leaving the gurdwara parking lot when a white sedan blocks his truck, and two men shoot him before fleeing in a silver Toyota Camry. Nearby witnesses Bhupinderjit Singh Sidhu and Malkit Singh heard the gunshots and rushed to help Nijjar, while Singh chased the attackers until they escaped with three others, CBC reported. "I tried to press his chest and tried to shake him...But he was totally unconscious. He was not breathing," said Sidhu.

Twitter Post

Watch: Video showing 2 gunmen attacking Nijjar

US plot

US indictment revealed another plot

Canada's allegation of the Indian government's involvement in Nijjar's killing also triggered months of "media trial" in India against Trudeau. However, it abruptly ended in November 2023 after a United States indictment revealed an alleged foiled plot to kill another Khalistani leader—Gurpatwant Singh Pannun—in New York. Indian national Nikhil Gupta was accused of attempting to arrange the murder at an unnamed Indian official's request. The indictment revealed the Indian government planned at least three more killings in Canada last June.

Separatist movement

Know about Sikh separatist movement

Both Nijjar and the alleged New York target, Pannun, were leaders in the Sikh separatist movement advocating for an independent Sikh homeland called Khalistan. Pannun claimed their non-binding referendums on Khalistan led to them being targeted by the Indian government. Meanwhile, nearly nine months after Nijjar's death, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have not identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection with the case.