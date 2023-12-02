NZ: 3 Khalistanis sentenced for plot to kill radio host

NZ: 3 Khalistanis sentenced for plot to kill radio host

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:09 pm Dec 02, 202302:09 pm

Three Khalistanis were sentenced for plot to kill a popular radio host in Auckland in 2020

Three Khalistani extremists have reportedly been sentenced for the attempted murder of a popular radio host, Harnek Singh, in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2020. One of the accused persons, Sarvjeet Sidhu (27) pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Sukhpreet Singh (44) was found guilty as an "accessory," according to Australia Today. The attack on Harnek was allegedly planned by a 48-year-old Auckland resident, who remained unnamed, due to resentment over alleged his anti-Khalistan stance.

Why does this story matter?

This comes amid a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Many feared that the India-Canada row, which started after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the Nijjar killing, might embolden extremists in other countries. Aside from Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand also have a strong Khalistan lobby, as seen by the recent vandalism of Hindu temples and protests at Indian consulates.

Know about sentences given by New Zealand court

The 48-year-old mastermind reportedly received a 13-and-a-half-year sentence with a minimum of nine years before parole eligibility. Sidhu was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in jail, while Sukhpreet got six months of home detention. Two men, Jagraj Singh and Gurbinder Singh, were reportedly acquitted in the case due to "insufficient evidence." The other two accused, Jobanpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh Sandhu, were awaiting sentencing in the case.

Harnek's impact statement before court

During the sentencing, Judge Mark Woolford stressed the importance of community protection and strong deterrence against religious fanaticism. In a victim impact statement, Harnek shared his family's ongoing fear and thanked the New Zealand justice system for proving that "no one is above the law, not even religion." "You came to kill me...to silence me. You wanted to send a chilling message...But you failed," he said, addressing the accused. He also pledged to continue voicing his opinions and beliefs.

Know about 2020 attack on Singh

Harnek, also known as Nekki, was attacked by Khalistani extremists in the driveway of his Wattle Downs home after a late-night broadcast on December 23, 2020. He sustained over 40 stab wounds but managed to lock his car door and honked the horn to alert neighbors, which likely saved his life Harnek was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where received more than 350 stitches and underwent multiple surgeries to recover.