US's parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke sentenced for child abuse

Feb 21, 2024

What's the story A 42-year-old parental advisor from Utah, United States has been sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison for child abuse. YouTube star Ruby Franke and her former associate 52-year-old Jodi Hildebrandt received identical sentences on Tuesday. Hilderbrandt was accused of helping abuse Franke's children. Both will serve four consecutive terms of one to 15 years, with the state's parole board deciding the actual time behind bars. The court has given Franke 30 days to appeal against her sentence.

Case details

Franke's son escaped, sought help from neighbors

According to a Utah prosecutor, two of Franke's children lived in a "concentration camp-like setting." Franke has six children. The abuse was discovered when Franke's 12-year-old malnourished son escaped Hildebrandt's home and sought help from a neighbor. He reportedly had lacerations on his body. Police records indicate that the children endured beatings, were bound, forced into labor without sunscreen resulting in severe sunburns, and subjected to other forms of mistreatment and abuse.

Aftermath

Franke's YouTube channel was deleted in 2022

Franke had over two million subscribers on her YouTube channel "8 Passengers" which documented her family's life. However, in 2020, suspicions arose when her son, Chad, mentioned being forced to sleep on a bean bag for seven months. The channel's popularity declined and it was eventually deleted in 2022. Notably, both Franke and Hildebrandt pleaded guilty in the case last month.

Reports of torture

Controversial methods used by Franke

During the trial, Hildebrandt recalled that she forced one of Franke's daughters to "jump into a cactus multiple times." Earlier, Franke's followers, who combed through her videos, said they had discovered controversial methods used by the mother of six. According to report, she had withheld food from her children, threatened to chop the head off a toy stuffed animal and canceled Christmas as a punishment.

Testimony

Franke apologizes to her children

In the aftermath of sentencing, Franke apologized to her children, saying she "believed dark was light and right was wrong. I took from you all that was soft, safe and good." "My distorted version of reality went largely unchecked as I would isolate from anyone who challenged me," she added. Franke added that she had believed that her children were "possesed by evil" and needed to repent.