PPP and PMNL will form a coalition in Pakistan

Pakistan: PML-N, PPP reach agreement on coalition government

By Riya Baibhawi 02:21 pm Feb 21, 202402:21 pm

What's the story The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have reached a formal agreement to form a new government in Pakistan. Both the parties have won lesser seats than the independent candidates loyal to the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The coalition, however, is expected to muster support from smaller parties to cobble up a majority. The country—where general elections were held on February 8—was left without a government as no party emerged as a clear winner.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The contentious parliamentary elections held earlier this month did not lead to a decisive win. The candidates linked to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 93 seats in the National Assembly but failed to cross the 169 majority mark. Former PM Nawaz Sharif's PML-N emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, while the PPP came third with 54 seats. To recall, both the parties were part of a coalition that forced Khan from office in August 2022.

2024 elections

Pakistan still without government after February 8 polls

The 2024 elections in Pakistan have been deemed as one of the least credible in the nation's history, according to The New York Times. The country witnessed a heightened political crackdown, with allegations of election rigging surfacing once again after the poll results were delayed by almost three days. Several nations, like the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU), have condemned the electoral process and urged authorities to probe the alleged poll irregularities.

Statement

Coalition aims to tackle Pakistan's economic crisis

Addressing a press conference, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the PPP, said, "The coalition's aim is to address the country's economic crisis." Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister and president of PMLN, echoed Zardari's vow, stating that their alliance will take "collective action to tackle economic and other challenges." The PPP-PMLN coalition puts Shehbaz on track to become prime minister again with the support of junior coalition partners, while Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP will be the candidate for president.

Schedule

Vote to elect PM to be held later in February

The process for electing the prime minister involves a parliamentary vote, which is expected by the end of February. A separate election to decide the next president will be held in the coming weeks. It remains unclear who will take up other major government posts. However, as per Dawn, the Nawaz Sharif-led party has offered the PPP the roles of the president, National Assembly speaker, and Senate chairman in exchange for its support.

Controversy

PTI challenges outcome of elections

Meanwhile, the PTI party has accused the coalition of being "mandate thieves," claiming that the election was rigged against them. The PTI is challenging the results in court, while its supporters have organized protests across Pakistan. Recently, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman of the Jamaat-e-Islami party resigned from his Karachi seat, accusing local election officials of interfering to prevent his PTI opponent from winning. To recall, Pakistan's Election Commission had barred the PTI from contesting in the polls.

Background

Political crackdown in Pakistan

The 2024 elections were the first national polls since Khan clashed with the military and was removed by the parliament in 2022. In what the PTI has labeled a "political crackdown," Pakistan's main opposition leader, Khan, is facing at least 150 cases, including charges of inciting violence after his May 2023 arrest. A local court earlier this month sentenced the former premier and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 years in prison in the "Toshakhana" (state gifts) corruption case.