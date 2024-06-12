Next Article

Adam Zampa owns 100 scalps

Decoding the fastest spinners to 100 T20I wickets

By Rajdeep Saha 01:06 pm Jun 12, 202401:06 pm

What's the story Adam Zampa was at his absolute best against Namibia in Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Namibia folded for 72 in 17 overs as Zampa became the first Australian bowler to claim 100 wickets in the format. Zampa became the 4th-fastest spinner to claim 100 wickets. We decode fastest spinners to 100 scalps.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan - 53 matches

Afghanistan wrist-spinner Rashid Khan holds the record for the fastest to 100 scalps overall in the format. He achieved the milestone in his 53rd appearance. Rashid got to the mark against Pakistan in October 2021 during the T20 World Cup. A celebrated icon in the 20-over format, Rashid owns 144 wickets from 87 matches at 13.88. He is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga - 63 matches

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga completed 100 scalps in 63 matches. Hasaranga remains the second-fastest bowler overall to the milestone. He got to the landmark moment against Afghanistan in February 2024. He claimed 2/19 in that match, helping his side claim victory. Hasaranga is Sri Lanka's most successful bowler in T20Is. He owns 108 scalps from 67 games at 15.49.

Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi - 78 matches

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi raced to 100 scalps from 78 matches. Sodhi, who has been a leading bowler for the Kiwis, achieved the mark against Bangladesh in October 2022. Sodhi claimed 2/31 in that contest held in Christchurch as the Kiwis won. Overall, Sodhi has claimed 136 scalps from 116 matches at 23.10. He is the 4th-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa - 83 matches

Zampa finished with 4/12 in four overs versus Namibia. He raced to 100 wickets across 83 T20Is at an impressive economy of 7.20. With his third wicket, Zampa overtook Mitchell Starc (29) to become Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history. He has completed eight wickets across three matches in the ongoing event (ER: 5.53). Overall, his economy rate is 7.20.