Both teams clinched their openers before losing to South Africa (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Netherlands: Match preview and stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:39 pm Jun 12, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Match 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup will see Bangladesh take on Netherlands at the Arnos Vale Ground, in Kingstown, St Vincent. Both teams clinched their openers before losing to South Africa in their next game. Hence, they would want to return to winning ways. Bangladesh seem to be a better side on the paper. Here we present the match preview.

Pitch report and other details

This Group D match will be held on June 13. This will be the first game at this venue in the tournament. The slow surface is likely to challenge batters as the average first innings score here reads 118 (T20Is). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (8:00pm IST).

Here's the head-to-head record

Bangladesh have clinched three of their four meetings against Netherlands in T20Is. The Dutch side prevailed only once. Meanwhile, Bangladesh defeated Netherlands in both their previous T20 WC clashes. Notably, batting has been an issue for both these teams in the ongoing tournament. Their bowlers have been pretty impressive. As Netherlands gave a hard time to SA, Bangladesh should not be complacent.

Here are the probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman. Netherlands (Probable XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

A look at the key performers

The likes of Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain have claimed four wickets each in the ongoing tournament. With 47 wickets, Shakib Al Hasan is the leading wicket-taker in T20 WC history. Netherlands's Logan van Beek has claimed five wickets in the tournament while conceding runs at 5.31. Max O'Dowd made an unbeaten 54 in Netherlands's opener against Nepal.