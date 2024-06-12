Next Article

WI won their first two games (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup, WI vs NZ: Match preview and stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:54 am Jun 12, 202411:54 am

What's the story A spirited West Indies team will meet New Zealand in Match 26 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. While co-hosts WI would be confident after clinching their first two games, the Kiwis suffered a humiliating defeat against Afghanistan in their opener. Hence, this is a crucial game for Kane Williamson's men. Here we present the preview and the key stats.

Details

Pitch report and other details

The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad will host this Group C clash on June 13. This will be the first match at this venue in the tournament. An even track is expected as the average first innings score here reads 161 (T20Is). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (6:00am IST).

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

The T20I head-to-head record between these two teams is 11-6 in NZ's favor (including results in tied games). In T20 WCs, WI and NZ have met just once, back in 2012. It was a tied game as the Men in Maroon prevailed in the Super Over. At home, WI have two wins and three defeats against the Black Caps.

NZ vs WI

Can NZ script a comeback?

The Kiwis have some substantial work to do as they were folded for 75 in their preceding outing against Afghanistan. Their batters had a hard time on the slow and challenging Guyana surface. Meanwhile, WI registered thumping wins over PNG and Uganda. Their bowlers were brilliant in particular. However, they must expect a far tougher challenge in the NZ game.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Stats

A look at the key performers

Akeal Hosein claimed 5/11 in his four overs in his preceding outing against Uganda. Brandon King has clobbered 264 runs in T20Is this year at a fine strike rate of 148.31. NZ's Glenn Phillips has hammered 266 T20I runs in 2024 at a fine average of 44.33. Trent Boult has claimed 27 T20 WC wickets at an economy of 6.50.

Poll