A look at batters with most sixes in India-Australia T20Is

What's the story Rohit Sharma smashed a record-breaking 92 against Australia in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Rohit slammed a 19-ball half-century and broke several records, as India beat Australia to reach the semis. He clobbered 8 sixes, extending his tally in India-Australia T20Is to 29. Here are batters with most sixes in these matches.

Glenn Maxwell: 38 sixes

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell leads this list with 38 sixes. The middle-order dasher has been among the consistent run-scorers against India in T20I cricket. The right-handed batter owns 574 runs from 22 T20Is at a strike-rate of 152.25 against India. His tally includes two tons and as many fifties. Maxwell has also smacked 34 fours against India in the format.

Rohit Sharma: 29 sixes

As mentioned, Rohit has raced to 29 sixes against Australia in T20I cricket. The Indian captain has taken 23 matches for this. As of now, he has racked up 484 runs at an average of 28.47 against Australia in the format. Like Maxwell, the Indian skipper has a strike-rate of over 150 in India-Australia T20Is. Rohit's tally includes four half-centuries.

Virat Kohli: 26 sixes

Run Machine Virat Kohli is the only other batter with over 20 sixes in India-Australia T20Is. Kohli has 26 maximums from 23 matches against Australia. It is worth noting that Kohli is the leading run-scorer in India-Australia T20Is, with 794 runs at a remarkable average of 49.62. He also has the most half-centuries in these matches (8).

Matthew Wade and Shane Watson: 20 sixes

Australia's Matthew Wade and Shane Watson have 20 sixes each in India-Australia T20Is. Among Indian players, Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh follow them with 19 maximums each. No other player has more than 15 sixes in these games.