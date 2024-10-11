Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan holds the dubious record of losing five Test matches despite scoring over 500 in the first innings, even becoming the first team to lose by an innings after such a high score.

Australia follows with three such defeats, while England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh have each suffered two.

Pakistan lost by an innings in Multan (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

Teams with most defeats after scoring 500-plus in first innings

What's the story England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the 1st Test in Multan. The hosts lost match even after posting a mammoth 556 in the first innings. England bettered this total by slamming 823/7 before winning the match. Pakistan lost their fifth Test after scoring 500-plus in the first innings. Here are the sides with most such Test defeats.

Pakistan: Five defeats

As mentioned, Pakistan, in Multan, suffered their fifth Test defeat after scoring 500-plus in the first innings. Pakistan also became the first side to lose a Test by an innings after scoring 500-plus in the first innings. A huge total by England (823/7) turned the tide, and Pakistan perished for 220 to concede the match. Jack Leach took four wickets.

Australia: Three defeats

Australia have conceded three Test matches after registering a 500+ total in the first innings. No other side has lost more than two such matches in Test history. Australia's defeats came against England in 1894, South Africa in 1953, and India in 2003. The match against India was held in Adelaide, where Rahul Dravid scored 233 and 72*.

Two defeats each for England, NZ, and Bangladesh

England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh have lost two Tests each after recording a 500+ total in the first innings. As per Cricbuzz, England won their ninth Test despite conceding 500-plus runs in the first innings.