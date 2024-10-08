Summarize Simplifying... In short Joe Root has made cricket history by becoming the first player to score 5,000 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC).

He's also leading the run-scoring chart in the current 2023-25 cycle and is on track to surpass Alastair Cook as England's highest run-getter in Tests.

Root's impressive performance has helped England stay in the game after Pakistan's strong start.

Root has been an absolute run-machine in Tests (Image source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root becomes first batter to complete 5,000 WTC runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:12 pm Oct 08, 202406:12 pm

What's the story Veteran England batter Joe Root has scripted history by becoming the first batter to complete 5,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship history. He accomplished the milestone with his 27th run in the ongoing Test series opener against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Root has been an absolute run-machine since the inaugural WTC. Here we look at his stats.

Stats

First batter to get this feat

With his 27th run, Root became the first batter to complete 5,000 runs in the WTC. Playing his 59th match, Root boasts an average of 52-plus. He has slammed 20 half-centuries in addition to smashing 16 tons. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (3,904) is the only other batter with over 3,500 runs in the competition. Root also owns the most tons in WTC history.

Editions

Root's numbers from different cycles

With 1,660 runs at 47.42, Root was the second-highest run-getter in the inaugural WTC edition (2019-21). He registered three tons besides eight fifties. Root amassed 1,915 runs in 22 Tests in the 2021-23 cycle. No other batter could hammer even 1,700 runs. Root's tally of eight centuries was also the highest for any batter in that period (50s: 6).

Information

His stats in the ongoing cycle

Root is leading the run-scoring chart in the ongoing 2023-25 cycle. He has gone past 1,400 runs across 17 games at an average of 56-plus. The tally now includes five tons and six fifties.

Stats

Root set to displace Cook

Playing his 147th Test, Root has raced past 12,400 runs at an average of 50-plus. In addition to 34 Test tons, he owns 64 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 matches versus Pakistan, Root has amassed over 1,150 runs at 49-plus. The tally includes seven fifties and a ton. Root can soon displace Alastair Cook (12,472) as England's highest run-getter in Tests.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Pakistan hammered 556/10 batting first, thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102), Shan Masood (151), and Agha Salman (104*). Veteran left-arm spinner Jack Leach (3/160) was the pick of the England bowlers. England were off to a poor start in reply as makeshift opener Ollie Pope departed for a duck. Nevertheless, Root (32*) and Zak Crawley (64*) helped England finish Day 2 at 96/1.