Decoding WTC table following England's win over WI at Lord's

What's the story England demolished West Indies by an innings and 114 runs to clinch the Test series opener at Lord's. Gus Atkinson's seven-fer on Test debut saw WI fold for 121 while batting first. England saw five batters hammer half-centuries to post 371/10. WI managed 136 in their second outing. Meanwhile, there are no changes in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship standings after England's triumph.

How did the game pan out?

Atkinson was on fire as he produced figures worth 7/45 to rattle the Windies, who were 88/3 at one stage. Mikyle Louis was their top scorer with 27 runs. In response, fifties from Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith saw England score the desired runs. Jayden Seales claimed 4/77 for WI. WI were bundled out for 136 thereafter.

England matches SA and Bangladesh's tally

England, who were at the bottom of the table before this game, now share the last spot with South Africa and Bangladesh in terms of PCT. They have raced to 33 points and a PCT of 25%, having recorded four wins and six defeats (Draw: 1). WI continue at the sixth place with 16 points and a PCT of 26.66% (W1, D1, L3).

India lead WTC standings

India, who thrashed England 4-1 at home earlier this year, top the WTC standings (PCT: 68.51%). They have won six of their nine matches in the current cycle (L2, D1). Australia retain their second spot with a 62.50 points percentage. They have recorded eight wins, three defeats, and a solitary draw. Third-placed New Zealand have a PCT of 50%. (W3, L3).

SL, Pakistan follow the top three

With a 2-0 win series over Bangladesh earlier this year, Sri Lanka climbed to the fourth position with a PCT of 50%. They own two wins and as many defeats. The Lankans went past Pakistan, who are currently fifth in the standings with a points percentage of 36.66%. They have recorded two wins besides three defeats.

What about Bangladesh and South Africa?

Bangladesh are reeling at the seventh spot on the WTC points table. They share this position with South Africa. Notably, both sides have accumulated a points percentage of 25% along with 12 points. Both teams own three defeats and a solitary win. As mentioned, England also enhanced their PCT to 25% with their triumph in the Lord's Test.

WTC standings: A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates.