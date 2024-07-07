In brief Simplifying... In brief Legendary cricketer Gary Sobers tops the list of batters with the most centuries in England vs West Indies Tests, scoring 10 tons and 13 fifties.

Vivian Richards and George Headley follow with eight centuries each, while Brian Lara and Gordon Greenidge have seven each.

Vivian Richards and George Headley follow with eight centuries each, while Brian Lara and Gordon Greenidge have seven each.

Frank Worrell is the only other West Indies batter with more than five Test tons against England, while Colin Cowdrey, Alastair Cook, Andrew Strauss, and Allan Lamb each scored six times against the Caribbean side.

Vivian Richards owns eight Test tons against England (Source: X/@ivivianrichards)

Batters with most centuries in England vs West Indies Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:03 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story England and West Indies will meet in a three-Test series, starting on July 10 at the Lord's. The other two games will be played in Trent Bridge and Edgbaston, respectively. The Brits have been impressive in Tests under Ben Stokes's leadership. WI, meanwhile, have a point to prove. Here we look at the batters with the most tons in England-West Indies Tests.

#1

Gary Sobers - 10 centuries

This list is topped by none other than the legendary Gary Sobers. He clobbered 3,214 runs across 36 Tests against England at 60.64. The all-rounder tallied 10 tons and 13 fifties against the opposition (200s: 1). Notably, no other non-Australian batter has even nine Test centuries against England. Sobers also claimed 102 Test wickets against England at 32.57.

#2

George Headley and Vivian Richards - 8 centuries

The talismanic Vivian Richards finished with 2,869 runs across 36 Tests against England at 62.36. His tally includes 15 fifties and eight hundreds (200s: 2). 291 is his highest score against them. His compatriot George Headley also hammered eight tons against England as 270* read his best score (200s: 2). He, overall, tallied 1,852 across 16 games against England at 71.23 (50s: 5).

#3

Brian Lara and Gordon Greenidge - 7 centuries

Brian Lara﻿, who smoked 400* in the 2004 St John's Test against England, owns seven tons against the opposition. The southpaw hammered 2,983 runs across 30 games against them at 62.14 (50s: 11). Lara also has a triple-century against the Brits (375). Gordon Greenidge (2,318 at 50.39 vs England) also scored seven tons across 32 games against England (50s: 8). He mustered two double-tons.

#4

These batters own six tons

Frank Worrell (6) is the only other WI batter with more than five Test tons against England. While no England batter has even seven Test centuries against the Windies, the likes of Colin Cowdrey, Alastair Cook, Andrew Strauss, and Allan Lamb breached the three-figure mark six times apiece against the Caribbean side.