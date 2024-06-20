In brief Simplifying... In brief The West Indies cricket team has shown impressive all-round performances in T20I matches, even without individual scores of 50 or more.

Highest T20I totals without an individual 50-plus score for WI

By Rajdeep Saha 05:36 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story The West Indies cricket team suffered an eight-wicket defeat versus England in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Notably, the Windies managed a score of 180/4 without anybody scoring a fifty before England chased the score down. We decode highest totals without an individual 50-plus score for WI.

#1

220/8 vs SA, Johannesburg, 2023

The third T20I during West Indies' tour of South Africa saw the visitors post 220/8 in 20 overs. No West Indian batter got to fifty with the likes of Nicholas Pooran (41) and Romario Shepherd (44*) coming close. It was an all-round batting effort by WI, who then restricted SA at 213/6. Reeza Hendricks' 83 wasn't enough for the Proteas in Johannesburg.

#2

180/4 vs ENG, Gros Islet, 2024

Brandon King and Johnson Charles started well for WI before the former retired hurt. Nicholas Pooran walked in and made his presence felt alongside skipper Rovman Powell. Both players hit 36 each. Sherfane Rutherford did well at the death (28*). However, Shepherd struggled as England hit back to restrict the hosts. Adil Rashid (1/21) was excellent. England's Phil Salt (87*) assaulted the Windies thereafter.

#3

179/4 vs ENG, Bridgetown, 2022

The 5th T20I of the bilateral series between West Indies and England in Janaury 2022 saw the hosts score 179/4 in Bridgetown. Brandon King (34), Kyle Mayers (31), Pooran (21), Kieron Pollard (41*) and Rovman Powell (unbeaten 35) played their parts in helping the side get to a respectable total. England folded for 162 in 19.5 overs as WI won by 17 runs.

#4

173/5 vs UGA, Providence, 2024

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup saw West Indies hammer Uganda by a record 134 runs. WI compiled 173/5 while batting first as the likes of Johnson Charles (44) and Andre Russell (30*) made vital contributions. Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford and Powell scored 20-plus. Akeal Hosein set the tone with a fifer as Uganda recorded the joint-lowest total in T20 WC history (39).