T20 World Cup, England breeze past hosts West Indies: Stats

What's the story England breezed past West Indies in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The Windies managed a score of 180/4 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell slammed 36 each. England then walked past West Indies' score. Philip Salt scored a brilliant 87*. Here's more.

Moeen Ali completes 50 T20I wickets for England

Moeen claimed 1/15 from two overs with the ball. Moeen needed one wicket to get to the tally of 50 scalps. He is now the seventh England bowler to claim 50 wickets. Playing his 89th match for England, Moeen owns 50 wickets at an average of 27.18. His economy rate is 8.34. In 334 T20 matches, Moeen now owns 219 wickets.

Summary of the West Indies innings

Brandon King and Johnson Charles started well for WI before the former retired hurt. Nicholas Pooran walked in and made his presence felt alongside skipper Rovman Powell. Both players hit 36 each. Sherfane Rutherford did well at the death (28*). However, Romario Shepherd struggled as England hit back to restrict the hosts at 180/4. Adil Rashid (1/21) was the pick of the England bowlers.

Adil Rashid completes 300 T20 matches

Rashid conceded just 21 from his four overs and picked the wicket of Andre Russell. The leg-spinner has raced to 101 T20I wickets at 27.72. His economy rate is 7.41. Rashid appeared in his 300th T20 match. He owns 337 scalps at 22.88.

Key number for the West Indies batters

WI opener Charles scored 38 from 34 balls. In 56 T20Is, he owns 1,287 runs at 23.40 (SR: 131.59). Pooran hit 36 from 32 balls (SR: 112.50). In 93 T20Is, he has 2,048 runs at 26.59. Overall, the southpaw owns 7,203 runs at 27.59. Powell slammed 36 from 17 balls (SR: 211.76). In 76 T20Is, he has 1,413 runs at 25.69.

Salt averages 68.28 versus West Indies

Salt was at his aggressive best. He hit 87* from just 47 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes (SR: 185.11). In nine T20I innings versus WI, he has scored 478 runs at an average of 68.28 (SR: 186.71). He now owns 2 fifties and two tons against WI. Salt has smashed 34 fours and 32 sixes.

37th T20 fifty from Salt's blade

In 28 T20Is, Salt has raced to 844 runs at 36.69. He registered his third fifty (SR: 169.13). Overall in T20 cricket, Salt has smashed 5,948 runs at 26.91. He slammed his 37th fifty (100s: 2). Salt owns 236 sixes and 643 fours.

Highest scorer in England-West Indies T20Is

Salt is now the highest scorer in England vs West Indies T20I matches. He surpassed the likes of Alex Hales (423) and Chris Gayle (422). Hales and Gayle clocked these runs in 12 and 13 innings respectively.

Salt punishes Shepherd for 30 runs in an over

The 16th over of England's innings saw Salt punish Shepherd for 30 runs. The right-handed batter launched the pacer for 4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4. Shepherd has bowled the most expensive over for West Indies in T20 World Cup history. Overall, he has conceded the joint-fourth-highest tally of runs in an over (T20 World Cup).

Bairstow shines with an unbeaten 48, surpasses 5,000 T20 runs

Bairstow was superb, scoring 48* from 26 balls. He slammed five fours and two sixes (SR: 184.62). The versatile batter added an unbeaten 97 runs alongside Salt. Bairstow has surpassed 5,000 T20 runs at 30.95. Notably, 1,655 of his runs have come for England.

Notable records made in the match

West Indies saw their eight-match unbeaten run in T20Is come to an end. It's the longest winning streak for West Indies in T20Is. Salt's 87* is the 4th-highest individual score for England in T20 World Cups. Salt is the first Englishman to hit 30-plus sixes against an opponent in T20Is. England scripted their joint-second-biggest win (by wickets) at the T20 World Cup.