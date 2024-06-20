Moeen Ali completes 50 T20I wickets for England: Key stats
Veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali has completed 50 T20I wickets for England. The right-arm spinner raced to the milestone in Super 8, Group 2 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 versus West Indies at Gros Islet, St Lucia. Moeen needed one wicket to get to the tally of 50 scalps. He is now the seventh England bowler to claim 50 wickets.
7th England bowler to attain the milestone
Playing his 89th match for England, Moeen owns 50 wickets at an average of 27.18. His economy rate is 8.34. As mentioned, Moeen is the 7th Englishman with 50-plus T20I wickets. He joins the likes of Adil Rashid (116), Chris Jordan (101), Stuart Broad (65), Graeme Swann (51), David Willey (51) and Mark Wood (50).
219 T20 wickets and counting
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 334 T20 matches, Moeen now owns 219 wickets at an average of 25-plus. His economy rate is slightly below 8. He owns three four-wicket hauls and a fifer in the format.
His numbers with the bat
Moeen is closing in on 6,500 runs in T20 cricket. He owns 6,469 runs at an average of 24.69. In addition to 32 fifties, he has hit two tons (SR: 140.56). The southpaw has smacked 553 fours and 331 sixes. 1,212 of his runs have come for England at 21.64 (SR: 143.77). He has smashed seven fifties for England.