Tanzim powered Bangladesh to a historic win (Source: X/@BCBtigers)

T20 WC: Tanzim Hasan Sakib rattles Nepal with 4/7

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:47 am Jun 17, 2024

What's the story A sensational four-wicket haul from Tanzim Hasan Sakib helped Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs in Match 37 to seal a Super 8 berth in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It was a low-scoring affair in St Vincent as the Tigers defended the lowest total in T20 WC history (106). Tanzim was instrumental to their triumph. Let's decode his stats.

A stunning spell from Tanzim

Chasing 107, Nepal were off to a poor start as Tanzim rattled Kushal Bhurtel's (4) stumps in the third over. Two balls later, he dismissed Anil Sah for a duck. Rohit Paudel (1) and Sundeep Jora (1) also fell to him as Tanzim completed his quota of four overs in his opening spell. His brilliance reduced Bangladesh to 26/5.

Tanzim races to nine wickets in the tournament

Tanzim recorded figures worth 4/7 in four overs. Only Mustafizur Rahman (5/22 vs New Zealand, 2016) owns better T20 WC figures for Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Tanzim finished the group stage with nine wickets at an economy of 4.8. This was his maiden T20I four-fer as he has completed 13 wickets across 10 matches (ER: 6.89). Overall, Tanzim has 49 T20 scalps (ER: 8.26).

Fine spell from Mustafizur as well

Tanzim was brilliantly complimented by Mustafizur, who made his first strike with the new ball before claiming two wickets toward the end. He finished with 3/7 in four overs. He now has seven wickets in the ongoing tourney (ER: 3.37). While he has raced to 127 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.36, 27 of his scalps have come in T20 WC (ER: 6.58).

Mustafizur, Tanzim script these records

Both Mustafizur and Tanzim recorded the joint-second most economical four-over spell in T20 WC history. They have joined New Zealand's Trent Boult (2/7 vs Uganda) and South Africa's Anrich Nortje (4/7 vs Sri Lanka). NZ's Tim Southee (3/4 vs Uganda) and Uganda's Frank Nsubuga (2/4 vs PNG) share the top spot. All the aforementioned spells have been recorded in the ongoing edition.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, Bangladesh were off to a poor start with Tanzid Hasan departing off the match's first delivery. None of their batters could touch the 20-run mark with Shakib Al Hasan (17) scoring the most. They were folded for 106. Chasing the paltry total, Nepal were restricted to 85/10 thanks to Mustafizur and Tanzim. The Tigers are now through to the Super 8 round.

Lowest-ever defended target in T20 World Cups

Bangladesh's 107 is now the lowest successfully defended target in T20 WCs. The previous lowest was 114 set by South Africa earlier in the tournament as they beat Bangladesh in New York. Notably, four of the lowest successfully defended scores in T20 WC history have been recorded in the ongoing edition. Bangladesh also recorded the third-lowest successfully defended target in T20Is (only full-member teams).