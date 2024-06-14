In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 2024 T20 World Cup, the USA and Ireland advanced to the Super 8s after a washout in Florida, while Pakistan was eliminated.

The USA, who also hosted the tournament, had a strong start, beating Canada and Pakistan, despite a loss to India.

This marks the seventh time an associate team has reached the Super 2 stage in T20 World Cups, a unique feat for the USA.

Pakistan have been knocked out of the 2024 T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: USA reach Super 8; Pakistan knocked out

By Parth Dhall 11:09 pm Jun 14, 202411:09 pm

What's the story In a historic development, the United States of America have qualified for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s. The co-hosts reached this stage after their match against Ireland in Florida was washed out. While rain favored USA, Pakistan bore the brunt as they have been knocked out. The result means India and USA will finish as the top-two sides from Group A.

Table

Here's how USA qualified for Super 8s

USA and Ireland shared the spoils after the washout in Florida. Therefore, second-placed USA advance to the following round with five points. Table-toppers India, who are already through, own six points with one game to go. They are yet to lose a match. Notably, Pakistan's remaining match against Ireland will be a dead rubber as they can reach a maximum of four points.

Format

Format of 2024 T20 World Cup

As per the 2024 T20 World Cup format, 20 teams were divided into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group will enter the Super 8s. The Super 8 stage will be further bifurcated into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will then battle it out in the semi-finals.

Pakistan

Pakistan's journey so far

Although Pakistan restored their faith in skipper Babar Azam, the team didn't play as a unit. In one of the biggest upsets, USA defeated Pakistan in Dallas. The Men in Green were at the receiving end in the Super Over. India then dented Pakistan's plight after defeating them in New York. Pakistan couldn't chase down 120. Pakistan will now play for pride against Ireland.

USA

USA beat Canada and Pakistan

USA had a valiant start to their campaign as they beat Canada in a high-scoring encounter in Dallas. They chased down 195 in just 17.4 overs. USA then restricted Pakistan to 159/7 and were ahead in the run-chase before faltering. However, they prevailed in a historic Super Over. Although USA lost to India, it was not a walk in the park for the Indians.

Information

USA gained automatic qualification for T20 WC

In April 2022, the ICC awarded USA automatic qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Notably, USA is also hosting its first-ever global cricket tournament. Their cricket team last qualified for a marquee ICC event in 2004 (Champions Trophy).

Information

A unique feat for USA

As per Cricbuzz, this is the seventh instance of an associate team reaching the Super 8/10/12 in T20 World Cups. Ireland (2009), Netherlands (2014), Afghanistan (2016), Namibia (2021), Scotland (2021) and Netherlands (2022) have done this before.