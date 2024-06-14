T20 World Cup: USA reach Super 8; Pakistan knocked out
In a historic development, the United States of America have qualified for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s. The co-hosts reached this stage after their match against Ireland in Florida was washed out. While rain favored USA, Pakistan bore the brunt as they have been knocked out. The result means India and USA will finish as the top-two sides from Group A.
Here's how USA qualified for Super 8s
USA and Ireland shared the spoils after the washout in Florida. Therefore, second-placed USA advance to the following round with five points. Table-toppers India, who are already through, own six points with one game to go. They are yet to lose a match. Notably, Pakistan's remaining match against Ireland will be a dead rubber as they can reach a maximum of four points.
Format of 2024 T20 World Cup
As per the 2024 T20 World Cup format, 20 teams were divided into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group will enter the Super 8s. The Super 8 stage will be further bifurcated into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will then battle it out in the semi-finals.
Pakistan's journey so far
Although Pakistan restored their faith in skipper Babar Azam, the team didn't play as a unit. In one of the biggest upsets, USA defeated Pakistan in Dallas. The Men in Green were at the receiving end in the Super Over. India then dented Pakistan's plight after defeating them in New York. Pakistan couldn't chase down 120. Pakistan will now play for pride against Ireland.
USA beat Canada and Pakistan
USA had a valiant start to their campaign as they beat Canada in a high-scoring encounter in Dallas. They chased down 195 in just 17.4 overs. USA then restricted Pakistan to 159/7 and were ahead in the run-chase before faltering. However, they prevailed in a historic Super Over. Although USA lost to India, it was not a walk in the park for the Indians.
USA gained automatic qualification for T20 WC
In April 2022, the ICC awarded USA automatic qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Notably, USA is also hosting its first-ever global cricket tournament. Their cricket team last qualified for a marquee ICC event in 2004 (Champions Trophy).
A unique feat for USA
As per Cricbuzz, this is the seventh instance of an associate team reaching the Super 8/10/12 in T20 World Cups. Ireland (2009), Netherlands (2014), Afghanistan (2016), Namibia (2021), Scotland (2021) and Netherlands (2022) have done this before.