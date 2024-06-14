T20 World Cup: A look at Sri Lanka's worst campaigns
Sri Lanka had a disappointing exit from the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup after losing to South Africa and Bangladesh. The 2014 champions were knocked out as their fixture against Nepal was washed out. This is the first instance of SL exiting before the second round of a T20 World Cup. Have look at Sri Lanka's worst T20 World Cup campaigns.
2016: One victory in Super 10s
Sri Lanka had one of their worst outings in T20 World Cups in the 2016 edition. They gained a direct entry in the Super 10 stage along with other Test-playing nations. The defending champions won their opening encounter against Afghanistan before losing to West Indies, England, and South Africa. Sri Lanka eventually finished fourth in Super 10 Group 1.
2021: SL falter in Super 12s
The Lankans had a similar run in the following edition, in 2021. They didn't qualify for the Super 12 stage directly though. SL topped Group A with three consecutive wins but faltered in the next round. They lost three of their five Super 12 encounters and failed to reach the semi-finals. Australia became the champions eventually.
2022: Another year, another exit
Sri Lanka's 2022 T20 World Cup was identical to the one in 2021. The Lankans, under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka, started off with a humiliating defeat to Namibia. However, they bounced back with successive wins to advance to Super 12s. With two wins in five games, SL were eventually knocked out of Group 1. Defeats to Australia and New Zealand dented their campaign.
2024: SL fail to go past first round
As mentioned, this is the first time that Sri Lanka couldn't move into the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup. The Lankans still await their second title after winning in 2014. They also finished as the runners-up in 2009 and 2012.