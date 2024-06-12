Next Article

ICC T20 World Cup: Presenting highest powerplay scores for Australia

Jun 12, 2024

What's the story The Australian cricket team dispatched minnows Namibia in Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Namibia were bowled out for a paltry 72 with Adam Zampa claiming a record-breaking four-fer. In response, Namibia saw Australia chase down the total in 5.4 overs. Australia posted their joint-highest T20 World Cup powerplay score. Here's more.

#1

74/1 in 5.4 overs versus Namibia

Zampa's majestic 4/12 saw Namibia get crushed. The Aussie openers came out flying. David Warner slammed an 8-ball 20. He smashed three fours and a six (SR: 250). He was dismissed off the 10th ball in Australia's innings. Thereafter, Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Starc toyed with the bowling, Head hit a 17-ball 34*. Marsh scored an unbeaten 18 (9 balls). Australia won comfortably.

#2

74/2 in six overs versus England

In the ongoing T20 WC, Australia trounced England by 36 runs after posting 201/7. Notably, the Aussies were brilliant in the powerplay, scoring 74/2. After a tight first over, Head and Warner broke free, smashing 22 runs in the second over. The fourth over produced 22 runs as well. In the 5th over, Warner perished for a 16-ball 39. Head departed next (18-ball 34).

#3

63/0 in six overs versus Sri Lanka

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup saw Australia win the coveted title. In a group-stage match versus Sri Lanka, the Aussies smashed 63/0 in the powerplay. The Lankans scored 154/6 in 20 overs. In the run-chase, Australian openers Warner and Aaron Finch got off the blocks quickly. Finch managed 37 in the first six overs. Warner hit 25 in an unbeaten stand.

#4

62/0 in six overs versus Bangladesh

The inugural 2007 T20 World Cup saw Australia smash 62/0 in the PP overs versus Bangladesh in Cape Town. The Group F clash saw the Tigers post 123/8 in 20 overs. Australia won the match by nine wickets in 13.5 overs. Australian openers Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist added an unbeaten 62-run stand in the powerplay. Hayden scored 43 whereas Gilchrist managed 17.