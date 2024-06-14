In brief Simplifying... In brief England holds the record for the biggest win in T20 World Cup history, defeating Oman with 101 balls to spare.

Previously, Sri Lanka held the record with a 90-ball victory over the Netherlands in 2014.

Australia also features prominently, with two significant wins over Namibia and Bangladesh, with 86 and 82 balls remaining respectively. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England defeated Oman with 101 balls remaining (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

T20 World Cup: A look at biggest wins by balls

By Parth Dhall 06:37 pm Jun 14, 202406:37 pm

What's the story England thrashed Oman in their latest 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. The Englishmen successfully chased down a paltry 48 in 3.1 overs to bolster their Net Run Rate. Notably, England claimed the biggest-ever win by side in T20 WC history (by balls remaining). Oman recorded the lowest-ever total by a side against England in the tournament.

#1

England: 101 balls vs Oman, 2024

As mentioned, England secured the biggest-ever win by a side in the T20 World Cup. They bowled out Oman for 48 before winning with 101 balls remaining. England have become the only side to win a T20 World Cup match with 100 or more balls remaining. Adil Rashid took a match-winning four-wicket haul for England against Oman.

#2

Sri Lanka: 90 balls vs Netherlands, 2014

Sri Lanka had the previous-biggest T20 World Cup win, as they beat Netherlands in the 2014 T20 World Cup encounter in Chattogram. The Lankans chased down a paltry target of 40 in just five overs. Angelo Mathews and Ajantha Mendis took three wickets each as Netherlands were bowled out for 39. SL later won the match wih 90 balls remaining.

#3

Australia: 86 balls vs Namibia, 2024

Earlier in the ongoing edition, Namibia were bundled out for 72 in Match 24 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. Australia were all over the hapless Namibia, with Adam Zampa claiming 4/12. The Mitchell Marsh-led side scored 74/1 in just 5.4 overs. Namibia posted their lowest T20I score, while the Aussies won when 86 balls were remaining.

#4

Australia: 82 balls vs Bangladesh, 2021

Australia raced to a similar win against Bangladesh in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. They bowled out Bangladesh for 73 before chasing it down in 6.2 overs. Zampa starred in Australia's victory here as well, having taken a five-wicket haul. Australia's eight-wicket win came with 82 balls remaining. Notably, the Aussies won their maiden T20 World Cup title that year.