CAN lifts ban on rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 01, 2023, 11:36 am 2 min read

Lamichhane was suspended last year (source: twitter/@Sandeep25)

As per the latest developments, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has lifted the ban on former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane. The official announcement on the same is expected to be released on Wednesday (February 1). Lamichhane, who was involved in a rape case of a 17-year-old girl, was recently granted bail by the Nepal court. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Lamichhane was accused of raping a minor in his homeland.

CAN suspended him from all forms of cricket after his arrest warrant was released by the country's court.

He was arrested on October 6, 2022, and spent the rest of the year behind the bars.

Before getting arrested, Lamichhane wrote on Facebook that he "will fight a legal battle to prove his innocence."

A look at the developments

Meanwhile, the news of Lamichhane's suspension getting lifted was confirmed by Birendra Bahadur Chand, who is a CAN official. "Cricket Association of Nepal lifts suspension of rape-accused former National team captain Sandeep Lamichhane. Details would be released today," he told ANI.

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) lifts suspension of rape-accused former National team captain Sandeep Lamichhane. Details would be released today: Birendra Bahadur Chand, CAN official — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

Lamichhane opened up about his mental health

Lamichhane had also stated that the news of his arrest warrant affected his mental health. "News of the arrest warrant issued against me made me mentally disturbed. I could not think what to do and what not to do," he had stated in an official statement. Notably, the young spinner was immediately arrested from the airport after arriving in Kathmandu on October 6.

The poster boy of Nepal Cricket

Meanwhile, Lamichhane has been the poster boy of Nepal cricket as he has played a major role in Nepal's rise in the cricket arena. Coming to his numbers, the leg-spinner owns 69 wickets in just 30 ODIs at 15.59 (ER: 4.03). The tally includes a couple of five-fors. In T20Is, he has claimed 78 scalps in just 40 games at 12.35 (ER: 6.26).

Third-most T20I wickets in 2022

Lamichhane was on a roll in T20Is last year, having scalped 38 wickets in just 18 games at 10.78. His economy rate was even lesser than six (5.77). Only Tanzania's Yalinde Nkanya (45) and Ireland's Joshua Little (39) scalped more T20I wickets last year. Meanwhile, Lamichhane has also made a mark in T20 leagues like CPL, BBL, IPL, and PSL.