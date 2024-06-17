In brief Simplifying... In brief Pakistan's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was a mixed bag, with a shocking loss to co-hosts USA and a failure to chase down India's low total of 120.

Pakistan failed to qualify for Super 8 (Source: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Decoding Pakistan's campaign in stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:48 pm Jun 17, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Pakistan's run in the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup came to an end on Sunday (June 16). They bowed out after failing to make it to the Super 8. Babar Azam's men would indeed be disappointed as they were the finalists of the preceding edition. The loss against USA hurt them a lot. Here we decode their campaign in stats.

Summary

Summary of Pakistan's campaign

Pakistan were stunned by co-hosts USA in their opener. The match was tied as USA prevailed in the Super Over. It is one of the major upsets in the tournament's history. The Men in Green failed to chase down 120 against arch-rivals India in their next outing. Though Pakistan defeated Canada and Ireland in their final two fixtures, those wins were far from convincing.

The USA upset

First associate side to beat Pakistan in T20Is

With a historic victory attained through Super Over, USA became the first-ever associate nation to beat Pakistan in T20I cricket. The 2009 T20 World Cup champions became only the second Test-playing nation after Bangladesh to lose to USA in T20Is. Overall, USA became the third associate team to defeat Pakistan in ICC World Cups (T20 or ODI).

Records

Unwanted records against India

The Indo-Pak clash saw India successfully defend the fifth-lowest total in T20 WC history (120). The Men in Blue also successfully defended the second-lowest target against Pakistan in T20Is. Meanwhile, Pakistan now have seven defeats in eight T20 WC games against India (including wins in ties). No other team has more losses against a particular side in the gala competition.

Numbers

Key numbers from Pakistan's campaign

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan's run rate in powerplay is the third-worst among full-member teams in the ongoing competition (5.54). In the bowling department, however, they have scalped the joint-third-most wickets in this phase (10). Their tally of 30 wickets is so far the fourth-most for a team in T20 WC 2024. They also own the second-worst run rate in the final four overs (7.54).

Stats

Here are the key performers

Babar (122 runs at 40.66) and Mohammad Rizwan (110 at 36.66) were the only Pakistan batters to hammer over 50 runs. The latter was the team's lone half-centurion. While Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf claimed seven wickets apiece, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah dismissed five batters apiece. Only Rauf (6.73) had an economy of six-plus among the aforementioned bowlers.

Records

Unique records for Pakistan players

Rizwan recorded the slowest fifty in T20 WC history, off 52 balls against Canada. He also now boasts the joint-most 50-plus T20I scores as an opener (30). Rauf became the fastest pacer to complete 100 T20I wickets (71 matches). With 4,145 runs, Babar is now the leading run-getter in T20Is. He also now has the most T20 WC runs as a captain (549).