Jofra Archer made an impressive return (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Jofra Archer impresses on England return after injury layoff: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 11:25 pm May 25, 202411:25 pm

What's the story Jofra Archer showed England how crucial he can be for the side during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA. The fast bowler claimed two wickets in his first international for more than a year as England managed a 23-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I at Edgbaston. Archer looked solid as Pakistan perished for 160.

Bowling

A resounding show for Archer

With Pakistan chasing 184, Archer's opening over went for 15. England's spinners bowled superbly thereafter and Archer later returned to find his rhythm. He had Azam Khan caught at cover before going on to dismiss Imad Wasim, who was caught at deep point. Archer, at times, bowled in excess of 90mph to highlight his pace. Archer's last two overs went for just 12 runs.

Words

A really positive performance, says Buttler on Archer

Captain Jos Buttler spoke highly of Archer. "He was brilliant, you can see the emotions. Taking wickets again for England, it's fantastic. You got to temper the expectations, it's a long time, he's not going to be the Jofra Archer of old straightaway. But, a really positive performance. It's trying to absolutely want to get games into him but look after him as well."

Stats

Decoding Archer's stats

Archer, who made his T20I debut for England on May 5, 2019, last played for the Three Lions in March 2023 against Bangladesh in Mirpur. With his 2/28, Archer now owns 20 wickets from 16 T20I matches at 23.60 (ER: 7.61). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 136 T20s, Archer has claimed 171 scalps at 22.90.

Information

An important cameo with the bat

England were 169/7 after 19 overs as Archer walked in at number nine. The final over bowled by Mohammad Amir produced 14 runs. Archer scored an unbeaten 12 from four balls. He hit one four and a six.