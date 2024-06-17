In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh secured their Super 8 qualification by defeating Nepal.

Despite a shaky start, Bangladesh managed to restrict Nepal to 85 runs, thanks to Tanzim's four wickets.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane made history by becoming the second-fastest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets, and the first from his country to do so.

Shakib Al Hasan (17) scored the most for Bangladesh (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Bangladesh beat Nepal to seal Super 8 qualification

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:37 am Jun 17, 202408:37 am

What's the story Bangladesh defeated Nepal by 21 runs in Match 37 to seal a Super 8 berth in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It was a low-scoring affair at the in St Vincent as the Tigers were folded for 106 while batting first. However, they went on to defend the lowest total in T20 WC history thanks to a four-fer from Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Bangladesh's total

Bangladesh post a paltry total

The Tigers were off to a poor start with Tanzid Hasan departing off the match's first delivery. None of their batters could touch the 20-run mark with Shakib Al Hasan (17) scoring the most. Sandeep Lamichhane dented them even further by sending back Jaker Ali and Tanzim. The likes of Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Rohit Paudel also claimed two wickets apiece.

Nepal's chase

Nepal falter in the run chase

Tanzim claimed four wickets upfront as Nepal never got going. They were reduced to 26/5 before Kushal Malla (27) and Dipendra Singh Airee (25) added 52 runs. However, both batters were dismissed in quick intervals as Nepal were folded for 85. Notably, Aasif Sheikh (17) was the only other Nepal batter to enter double digits. Mustafizur Rahman was particularly sensational in the death overs.

Lamichhane

100 T20I wickets for Lamichhane

Lamichhane, who claimed 2/17 in his four overs, became the second-fastest bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets. He took 54 games to attain the mark. He is also the first Nepal player to complete a century of T20I wickets. Lamichhane's economy of 6.22 is only second to Rashid Khan (6.22) among bowlers with at least 100 T20I wickets.

Numbers

Numbers of other Nepal bowlers

Kami, who claimed 2/10, has raced to 61 T20I scalps (ER: 7.04). He claimed three wickets in the ongoing event. Dipendra Singh returned with 2/22 in 3.3 overs. He now owns 43 T20I scalps (ER: 6.03). Six of his wickets have come in the ongoing event. Skipper Paudel took 2/20 in his four overs. He has raced to seven T20I scalps (ER: 6.59).

Elite list

Kami joins these names

Kami, who dismissed Tanzid Hasan for a golden duck, became the fifth bowler to take a wicket off the first ball in a T20 WC match. He joined the likes of Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza, Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran, Namibia's Ruben Trumplemann (twice), and India's Arshdeep Singh. All the five aforementioned bowlers happen to be pacers.