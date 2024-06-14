In brief Simplifying... In brief Mark Wood has become the fastest English bowler to reach 50 T20I wickets, achieving the feat in just 32 matches.

He surpassed the records of Graeme Swann and Chris Jordan, who took 39 and 41 matches respectively.

David Willey also reached the milestone in 41 games, with all four players making significant contributions to England's T20I cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mark Wood took his 50th T20I wicket in 32 matches (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

Fastest bowlers to complete 50 T20I wickets for England

By Parth Dhall 06:53 pm Jun 14, 202406:53 pm

What's the story England pacers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were on fire as Oman perished for 47 in Match 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. Both Wood and Archer recorded three-wicket hauls, with the former taking 3/12 from three overs. Wood also became the fastest bowler to complete 50 wickets for England in T20I cricket.

#1

Mark Wood: 32 matches

Wood, who made his debut in June 2015, finally completed 50 T20I wickets for England during the match against Oman. He entered the 50-wicket club in 32 matches, now the fastest to this landmark among Englishmen. Wood overall took eight years and 356 days to bag his 50th wicket in the shortest international format. He has been England's mainstay seamer across formats of late.

#2

Graeme Swann: 39 matches

In North Sound, Wood broke the record of former England spinner Graeme Swann, who completed 50 T20I wickets in 39 matches. Swann made his T20I debut in February 2008 and unlocked this achievement in October 2012. Notably, Swann remains the only bowler to have taken 50 T20I wickets for England in less than 40 matches. He finished with 51 wickets at 16.84.

#3

Chris Jordan: 41 matches

Senior pacer Chris Jordan took 41 matches to accomplish the milestone of 50 wickets in the shortest format. Jordan made his T20I debut in February 2014 and reached this landmark in November 2019. Notably, Jordan is one of only two Englishmen with 100 or more wickets in T20I cricket, the other being Adil Rashid. The former owns 100 T20I wickets at 27.81.

#4

David Willey: 41 matches

Left-arm pacer David Willey also scalped his 50th T20I wicket in 41 games. Willey, who burst on to T20I cricket in June 2015, attained the feat just ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Willey last played a T20I in 2022 and presently owns 51 wickets at 23.13. His tally includes a four-wicket haul.