Sandeep Lamichhane, a Nepalese cricketer, has become the second-fastest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets, achieving this feat in just 54 games.

He trails only Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who reached the milestone in 53 matches.

Lamichhane's impressive stats, including an economy of 6.22 and an average of 12.68, highlight his significant contribution to the sport.

Lamichhane claimed 2/17 in his four overs vs Bangladesh (Source: X/@ICC)

Sandeep Lamichhane becomes second-fastest bowler to 100 T20I wickets: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:00 am Jun 17, 202407:00 am

What's the story Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has scripted history by becoming the second-fastest bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets. He accomplished the mark with his second and final wicket against Bangladesh in Match 37 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. Lamichhane claimed 2/17 in his four overs as Bangladesh were folded for 106. Here is more.

Spell

A fine spell from Lamichhane

The Tigers were off to a poor start with Tanzid Hasan departing off the match's first delivery. None of their batters could touch the 20-run mark with Shakib Al Hasan (17) scoring the most. Lamichhane dented them even further by sending back Jaker Ali and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. The likes of Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Rohit Paudel also claimed two wickets apiece.

Elite list

Lamichhane only behind Rashid

While Lamichhane took just 54 games to complete a century of T20I wickets, only Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (53) has reached the milestone in fewer matches. Meanwhile, Lamichhane piped Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at the second place. The latter took 63 games. Lamichhane is also the first Nepal player to complete a century of T20I wickets.

Numbers

Decoding his T20I stats

Lamichhane's economy of 6.22 is only second to Rashid (6.22) among bowlers with at least 100 T20I wickets. The former's average of 12.68 is also the best in this regard (4W: 2, 5W: 1). He has 33, 39, and 38 scalps in home, away, and neutral venues respectively. He finished the 2024 T20 WC with two wickets in as many games.