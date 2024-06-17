In brief Simplifying... In brief In the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, McMullen led Scotland's batting with 140 runs, followed by Munsey with 124 runs and the most sixes.

On the bowling side, Wheal took the most wickets, while Currie impressed with the best economy rate.

Notably, McCullen's six sixes against Australia set a record for Scotland, and their best partnership was an unbeaten 90 against England.

Scotland had a decent ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign (Photo credit: X/@CricketScotland)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland's campaign in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:49 am Jun 17, 202403:49 am

What's the story Scotland had a decent ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in which they bowed out after losing against Australia in Match 35. Scotland made 180/6 after a top effort from Brandon McMullen, who scored 60. Australia won the match after sealing the deal in the run-chase. Scotland, who finished with five points, needed a win to progress. We decoce their campaign in stats.

Runs

Three Scottish batters managed 100-plus runs

McMullen was Scotland's top scorer in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He scored 140 runs from four matches (3 innings) at 70. He was the lone half-centurion for Scotland (2). Henry George Munsey was Scotland's second-highest scorer. He managed 124 runs at 41.33. He smashed the most sixes (9). Richard Berrington was the only other Scotland batter with 100-plus runs (102).

Wickets

Key bowling stats for the Scottish bowlers

Bradley Wheal claimed five wickets for Scotland in the tournament. He averaged 16. He was the lone bowler with a three-wicket haul (3/33). Safyaan Mohammed Sharif managed four wickets at 20.50. However, he was costly, clocking an economy rate of 10.25. His 2/42 against Australia was the costliest spell by a Scotland bowler.

Unique records

Decoding some of the unique records

McCullen's six sixes versus Australia were the most in an innings by a Scotland batter. In the three completed matches, Scotland scored 150-plus scores. Their best partnership for any wickets was the unbeaten 90 (1st wicket) against England. The match didn't have a result. Bradley James Currie had the best economy rate in an innings (4.00). He managed 2/16 from 4 overs against Namibia.

Information

Highest total in T20 World Cup history for Scotland

Scotland's 180/5 against Australia is now their highest total in T20 World Cup history. This was the first instance of Scotland scoring 180 or more runs in a T20 World Cup innings. Their previous best score was 176/5 against Ireland in 2022.