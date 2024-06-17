ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland's campaign in stats
Scotland had a decent ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in which they bowed out after losing against Australia in Match 35. Scotland made 180/6 after a top effort from Brandon McMullen, who scored 60. Australia won the match after sealing the deal in the run-chase. Scotland, who finished with five points, needed a win to progress. We decoce their campaign in stats.
Three Scottish batters managed 100-plus runs
McMullen was Scotland's top scorer in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He scored 140 runs from four matches (3 innings) at 70. He was the lone half-centurion for Scotland (2). Henry George Munsey was Scotland's second-highest scorer. He managed 124 runs at 41.33. He smashed the most sixes (9). Richard Berrington was the only other Scotland batter with 100-plus runs (102).
Key bowling stats for the Scottish bowlers
Bradley Wheal claimed five wickets for Scotland in the tournament. He averaged 16. He was the lone bowler with a three-wicket haul (3/33). Safyaan Mohammed Sharif managed four wickets at 20.50. However, he was costly, clocking an economy rate of 10.25. His 2/42 against Australia was the costliest spell by a Scotland bowler.
Decoding some of the unique records
McCullen's six sixes versus Australia were the most in an innings by a Scotland batter. In the three completed matches, Scotland scored 150-plus scores. Their best partnership for any wickets was the unbeaten 90 (1st wicket) against England. The match didn't have a result. Bradley James Currie had the best economy rate in an innings (4.00). He managed 2/16 from 4 overs against Namibia.
Highest total in T20 World Cup history for Scotland
Scotland's 180/5 against Australia is now their highest total in T20 World Cup history. This was the first instance of Scotland scoring 180 or more runs in a T20 World Cup innings. Their previous best score was 176/5 against Ireland in 2022.