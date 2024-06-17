England managed to hold on to overcome gritty Serbia (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, England hold on to beat Serbia 1-0: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:57 am Jun 17, 202402:57 am

What's the story England managed to hold on to overcome gritty Serbia 1-0 in their Group C European Championship opener at Veltins Arena. Jude Bellingham scored the only goal of the match in the 13th minute. Serbia had their moments in a rather dull game as Harry Kane struck the post late on. England had a poor second half and Gareth Southgate's men need to work hard.

Opta stats

Massive records for England

England have won their opening game in all four of their major tournaments played under manager Gareth Southgate (EURO 2020, 2024, World Cup 2018, 2022), just one fewer such victory than across their other 23 major tournament appearances (W5 D11 L7). England have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five group stage matches at the Euro finals (longest run in history).

Records

Decoding key unwanted records

As per Opta, Serbia have now lost 10 of their 13 games at major tournaments as an independent nation (W2 D1 World Cup/Euros), going winless in their last six such matches since beating Costa Rica 1-0 at World Cup 2018 (D1 L5). There were just 11 shots between Serbia (6) and England (5), the lowest of any game at Euros on record (since 1980).

Bellingham

Major records made by Bellingham

Bellingham (World Cup 2022 and Euro 2024) became just the second player ever to score at both the World Cup and Euros before turning 21 after Michael Owen. Bellingham is the first European player to make an appearance at three major international tournaments before turning 21 (aged 20 years, 353 days), having played at Euro 2020, World Cup 2022 and Euro 2024.

Match

How did the match pan out?

England were brilliant to start with as they were pressing high and the rotation was good. Bellingham scored with a header from Bukayo Saka's cross. Thereafter, Serbia had a glorious moment but Alexander Mitrovic missed a glorious chance. In the second half, England had a chance in the 78th minute with Kane being denied. Luka Jovic then drew a fine save from Jordan Pickford.

Information

Here are the match stats

England had 0.54 expected goals compared to Serbia's 0.15. The Three Lions had three shots on target to Serbia's one. England had an 89% pass accuracy and 54% ball possession. They clocked 11 touches in the opposition box.

Do you know?

Unique records for the Three Lions

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, England have now lost just one of their last 19 games at the European Championships (W12 D7). England are now unbeaten in their last eight European Championship matches when leading at half-time (W5, D2).