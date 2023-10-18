Harry Kane surpasses the 60-goal mark for England: Key stats



By Rajdeep Saha

Kane scored his 60th and 61st goals for England in his 87th appearance (Photo credit: X/@HKane)

Harry Kane played a key role in helping England reach the Euro 2024 after a convincing 3-1 qualifying win over rivals Italy in Group C. England were down by a goal early on before Kane converted a penalty to equalize. He went on to score his side's third in the 77th minute at Wembley. Kane has now surpassed 60 international goals.

Kane becomes England's top scorer at Wembley

As per Opta, Kane's brace versus 2020 Euro champions Italy saw him overtake Bobby Charlton (23) to become England's all-time top scorer at Wembley. Kane has raced to 24 goals here at Wembley.

Kane goes past the 60-goal mark

Kane has been directly involved in 33 goals in his last 30 appearances for England (27 goals and six assists), including either scoring or assisting in each of his last 10 games for the Three Lions. He scored his 60th and 61st goals for England in his 87th appearance. Kane is the first Englishman to score 60-plus goals and overall 28th in international football.

Breaking down Kane's goals for England

In 19 UEFA European Championship qualifying games, Kane has bagged 22 goals. At the European Championships, Kane has clocked four goals from 11 games. Kane has 17 goals in 14 FIFA World Cup qualification matches. He also has 8 goals in 11 World Cup games. In the UEFA Nations League, Kane has three goals from 18 matches. Lastly, he owns 7 goals in friendlies.

Seven goals in the qualifying campaign

Kane has raced to seven goals in the ongoing Euro Qualifiers. He is the joint 3rd-highest scorer alongside Rasmus Hojlund. Only Romelu Lukaku (10) and Cristiano Ronaldo (9) have more goals. Kane also got to 8 goals in 2023 for England.

England have qualified for the 2024 Euros

With this win, England have now booked their ticket to the 2024 Euros in Germany. The Three Lions will join teams like Belgium, France, Portugal, Austria, Turkey and Scotland along with hosts, Germany for the continental event. Gareth Southgate's men have won five out of six matches in the ongoing Euros Qualifiers (16 points). Their only draw came against Ukraine in the last clash.