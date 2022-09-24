Sports

UEFA Nations League: Unwanted stats scripted by England against Italy

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 24, 2022, 06:33 pm 2 min read

England have scored 0 non-penalty goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@England)

England have been relegated in the UEFA Nations League after suffering a 1-0 defeat versus Italy on matchday 5 in League A Group 3. England are winless in the ongoing Nations League, having suffered a third defeat in five games (D2). England are set to finish bottom behind Germany and will therefore ply their trade in League B next.

England have fallen since reaching the Euro 2020 final last year. In the Nations League, they have suffered two telling defeats versus Hungary. And now another defeat against Italy sums up their show.

With the World Cup next, England fans will be worried about the current scenario.

Manager Gareth Southgate has remained bullish but England are lacking confidence and are unable to score.

Giacomo Raspadori's stunning 68th-minute strike was the difference in a game that lacked any spark in the first half. Raspadori showed sheer control and a fierce right-foot finish which didn't give goal-keeper Nick Pope any chance. In the final moments, Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a fine double block from Harry Kane, although the home side had chances of their own.

As per Opta, England have gone five matches without a win for the first time since 2014. England have also gone five competitive matches without winning for the first time since 1992.

As per Opta, England are one of the two nations yet to score a single non-penalty goal in the 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Nations League alongside San Marino. England have also failed to score in their last three matches. It's their longest run without a goal since November 2000.

England have two points from five matches, scoring one goal and conceding seven. Hungary top the group with 10 points. Italy are second with 8 points. One between the two sides will reach the last four of the competition. Germany are third with six points.