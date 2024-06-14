In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, England's spinners have made significant contributions.

Adil Rashid's match-winning spells against West Indies in 2021 and Oman in 2024 made him the first Englishman with multiple four-wicket hauls in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone's off-spin took 7 wickets against Ireland in 2022, and Graeme Swann's three-wicket haul helped England win against South Africa in 2010.

Adil Rashid took 4/11 against Oman in North Sound

T20 World Cup: Best bowling returns by England spinners

What's the story England spinner Adil Rashid ran riot as minnows Oman perished for a paltry 47 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Rashid bagged figures worth 4/11, with Oman posting the fourth-lowest score in ICC T20 World Cup history. England chased it down in 3.1 overs. Here are the best bowling returns by England spinners in T20 WCs.

#1

Adil Rashid: 4/2 vs West Indies, 2021

West Indies just couldn't get going in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter against England in Dubai. They slumped to 42/6 before leg-spinner Rashid wiped out their tail. He stopped Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Ravi Rampaul, and Obed McCoy from going big. WI were bowled out for 55 before England easily chased it down and claimed a six-wicket triumph. Rashid finsished with 4/2.

#2

Adil Rashid: 4/11 vs Oman, 2024

With his match-winning spell against Oman in 2024, Rashid became the first Englishman with multiple four-wicket hauls in the T20 World Cup. He remains the only England spinner with such a four-fer. Sam Curran and Chris Jordan own one four-wicket haul each in T20 WCs. Against Oman, Rashid led the show with figures worth 4/11. He dismissed Khalid Kail before cleaning up the tail.

#3

Liam Livingstone: 3/17 vs Ireland, 2022

Although England won the 2022 T20 World Cup, they were stunned by Ireland in the Super 12 encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Irishmen won by five runs (DLS method) after rain played spoilsport. Chasing 158, England were tottering on 105/5 (14.3 overs) before it pelted down. However, Liam Livingstone, who bowls off-spin, took 3/17 in three overs for England.

#4

Graeme Swann: 3/24 vs South Africa, 2010

Graeme Swann is the only other England spinner to have taken a three-wicket haul in the T20 World Cup. He bowled a match-winning spell against South Africa in the 2010 encounter at Bridgetown. The former off-spinner bagged figures worth 3/24 in four overs as the Proteas perished for 129 while chasing 169. England later went on to win the tournament.