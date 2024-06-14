In brief Simplifying... In brief France, England, and Portugal are strong contenders for the Euro 2024 title, with France boasting top players like Kylian Mbappe and a successful track record.

England, despite missing out on their first European Championship in 2020, have a versatile squad and potential game-changers like Harry Kane.

Portugal, with a balanced team and stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, are also in the running.

Which nation will win Euro 2024? Decoding the title contenders

By Rajdeep Saha 12:28 pm Jun 14, 2024

What's the story The European Championship is set to start tonight in Munich's Allianz Arena. The one-month tournament sees 24 teams battle it out for the prestigious silverware. A total of 51 matches will be played over 31 days. Germany is hosting the tournament whereas Italy are the defending champions. England are one of the favorites with Portugal, Spain and France in the mix. Here's more.

France

France remain the favorites to win Euro 2024

Two-time Euro winners France (1984, 2000) are aiming to go the distance after missing out in 2016 when they lost in the final. Didier Deschamp's France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and reached the final in Qatar, 2022. In between, they won the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League crown. France are packed with top players across departments. Forward Kylian Mbappe remains their biggest asset.

England

England have a solid squad on offer

England missed out on winning their maiden European Championship after reaching the final in the 2020 edition. The Three Lions have a versatile squad, boasting solid depth and quality. Gareth Southgate, who has managed England pretty well in major tournaments of late, would want to land the coveted prize. Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden can be the game-changers for England.

Portugal

Star-studded Portugal could be a massive force

Roberto Martinez has started strongly as Portugal's head coach, winning 13 out of his first 15 matches. Portugal are a force to be reckoned with with a balanced squad. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo headline a star-studded side. Portugal won Euro 2016 and the 2018-19 Nations League. Portugal lost in the R16 at 2020 Euro and need to bounce back.

Others

Italy and Croatia are the outsiders

Defending champions Italy are chasing a third Euro title, having been two-time runners-up as well. With two third-placed finishes at the Nations League, Italy have the resources to make things count. Croatia have fought valiantly in big tournaments of late. They reached the 2018 World Cup final and finished 3rd in 2022. They finished runners-up at 2022-23 Nations League. A trophy would provide justice.

