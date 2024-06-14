Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was superb against PNG (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Naveen-ul-Haq becomes first Afghanistan pacer with this T20I milestone: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 11:33 am Jun 14, 202411:33 am

What's the story Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was superb against minnows Papua New Guinea in Match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Trinidad. The experienced bowler picked up two wickets as the Afghans demolished sorry PNG by seven wickets to reach the Super 8. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen shared five wickets between them to rattle PNG, who scored 95/10. Here are further details.

Record

Naveen-ul-Haq gets to 50 T20I wickets for Afghanistan

Naveen picked 2/4 from 2.5 overs (ER: 1.40). With this return, Naveen raced to 50 T20I wickets. Naveen owns 50 scalps from 40 matches at an average of 20.68. His economy rate is 7.92. He has become the fourth Afghanistan bowler and first pacer to claim 50-plus scalps in T20Is after spinners Rashid Khan (142), Mohammad Nabi (95) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (59).

Information

Two wickets for Naveen

Naveen was introduced in the fourth over and he got a wicket off his first ball. Hiri Hiri was castled with the ball crashing on to his stumps. Tony Ura was his next victim in the second over he bowled.

Information

222 T20 wickets for Naveen

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 183rd T20 match, Naveen has raced to 222 scalps at 23.74. His economy rate is 8.24. He owns four five-wicket hauls and a fifer. 5/11 reads his best performance.

Summary

Here's the match summary

Fazalhaq was the pick of the Afghan bowlers as PNG were bundled out for 95 in 19.5 overs. Naveem impressed with spinner Noor Ahmed picking one scalp. There were four run outs. In response, Afghanistan lost both their openers cheaply (22/2). However, Gulbadin Naib impressed with an unbeaten 49. Azmatullah Omarzai (13) and Mohammad Nabi (16*) chipped in. Afghanistan reached the Super 8.