In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Shaheen, Umar Gul, and Shahid Afridi have been standout performers for Pakistan, earning the most Player of the Match awards.

Shaheen and Gul have each clinched the honor three times, with notable performances against Ireland and New Zealand respectively.

However, it's Afridi who tops the list with four awards, thanks to his all-round performances against teams like Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shaheen now owns three POTM awards in T20 WCs (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

T20 WC: Players with most POTM awards for Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:58 pm Jun 17, 202403:58 pm

What's the story Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2024 encounter in Florida. Shaheen Afridi was instrumental to their triumph as he rattled Ireland's top order. The pacer finished with 3/22 in his four overs. He was named the Player of the Match for his stunning spell. Here are the Pakistan players with the most POTM awards in T20 WCs.

#3

Shaheen Afridi -3

Shaheen clinched his third POTM award in T20 WCs. Notably, alongside scalping three wickets, he also scored an unbeaten 5-ball 13 against Ireland. Meanwhile, the youngster bagged the POTM award on his T20 WC debut as well. His 3/31 powered Pakistan to a 10-wicket over India in the 2021 event. In 2022, the pacer's 4/22 helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets.

#2

Umar Gul - 3

Former pacer Umar Gul also received the honor three times. His maiden award came against New Zealand in 2007 as Gul's 3/15 was crucial to Pakistan's six-wicket win. In 2009, he rattled NZ by recording figures worth 5/6. Pakistan won that game by six wickets. Meanwhile, Gul scored a 17-ball 32 in Pakistan's two-wicket win over SA in 2012. He also took a wicket.

#1

Shahid Afridi - 4

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi received four POTM awards in his decorated T20 WC career. In 2007, he made a 7-ball 22 against Scotland besides registering 4/19. Afridi recorded a 34-ball 51 and 2/16 against SA in 2009. In the same edition, the all-rounder made 54*(40) against SL. He also took one wicket. Afridi made a 49(19) against Bangladesh in 2016. He later recorded 2/27.