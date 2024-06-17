ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Decoding Ireland's campaign in stats
Ireland endured a disappointing run in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. They bowed out after failing to make it to the Super 8. The Irishmen would be gutted as they failed to register a solitary win and hence finished last in Group A. The Paul Stirling-led team even lost to Associate side Canada. Here we decode their campaign in stats.
Summary of Ireland's campaign
Ireland were humiliated by India in their opener. The former team was folded for 96 while batting first. Rohit Sharma's men comfortably crossed the line. Ireland failed to chase down 138 against Canada in their next outing. While their game against USA got washed out, Pakistan beat them by three wickets in their final fixture. That game was another low-scoring affair.
Unwanted records against India
Ireland managed 26/2 in the powerplay overs (1-6) against India. This is now their lowest score in the first six overs in T20 WCs. Their previous lowest score was 28/1 vs Netherlands in 2016. The game also saw Ireland post their second-lowest T20 WC total (96/10). They were folded for 68 against West Indies, 2010. Meanwhile, Ireland lost their eighth successive T20I against India.
Humiliating defeat against Canada
Playing their maiden T20 WC, Canada recorded a solitary win, against Ireland. The game saw the Canadian team defend the third-lowest target (138) by an Associate side in T20 WCs. Canada recorded their second T20I triumph over Ireland. Meanwhile, Ireland have now suffered defeats against 11 different opponents in T20 WCs, the joint-most for any team.
Key numbers from Ireland's campaign
As per ESPNcricinfo, Ireland's run rate in powerplay is the second-worst among full-member teams in the ongoing competition (4.94). They also own the worst scoring rate among full-member teams in the final four overs (6.75). Their overall run rate of 5.83 is also the second-worst in this regard.
Here are the key performers
Such was Ireland's plight in the batting department that none of their batters could manage a solitary fifty. Lower-order batters Gareth Delany (60 at 20) and Mark Adair (52 at 17.33) were the only ones to garner over 50 runs. Adair also claimed three wickets (ER: 6.16). Only Barry McCarthy (5 at an economy of 5.51) took more wickets for the side.