Ireland's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was disappointing, with losses to India, Canada, and Pakistan.

Their batting struggled, with no player scoring a fifty, and their run rate was among the worst in the competition.

Despite some individual performances, the team's overall performance was marked by low scores and a series of defeats.

Ireland could not manage a single win (Source: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Decoding Ireland's campaign in stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:22 pm Jun 17, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Ireland endured a disappointing run in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. They bowed out after failing to make it to the Super 8. The Irishmen would be gutted as they failed to register a solitary win and hence finished last in Group A. The Paul Stirling-led team even lost to Associate side Canada. Here we decode their campaign in stats.

Summary

Summary of Ireland's campaign

Ireland were humiliated by India in their opener. The former team was folded for 96 while batting first. Rohit Sharma's men comfortably crossed the line. Ireland failed to chase down 138 against Canada in their next outing. While their game against USA got washed out, Pakistan beat them by three wickets in their final fixture. That game was another low-scoring affair.

IRE vs IND

Unwanted records against India

Ireland managed 26/2 in the powerplay overs (1-6) against India. This is now their lowest score in the first six overs in T20 WCs. Their previous lowest score was 28/1 vs Netherlands in 2016. The game also saw Ireland post their second-lowest T20 WC total (96/10). They were folded for 68 against West Indies, 2010. Meanwhile, Ireland lost their eighth successive T20I against India.

The Canada upset

Humiliating defeat against Canada

Playing their maiden T20 WC, Canada recorded a solitary win, against Ireland. The game saw the Canadian team defend the third-lowest target (138) by an Associate side in T20 WCs. Canada recorded their second T20I triumph over Ireland. Meanwhile, Ireland have now suffered defeats against 11 different opponents in T20 WCs, the joint-most for any team.

Numbers

Key numbers from Ireland's campaign

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ireland's run rate in powerplay is the second-worst among full-member teams in the ongoing competition (4.94). They also own the worst scoring rate among full-member teams in the final four overs (6.75). Their overall run rate of 5.83 is also the second-worst in this regard.

Stats

Here are the key performers

Such was Ireland's plight in the batting department that none of their batters could manage a solitary fifty. Lower-order batters Gareth Delany (60 at 20) and Mark Adair (52 at 17.33) were the only ones to garner over 50 runs. Adair also claimed three wickets (ER: 6.16). Only Barry McCarthy (5 at an economy of 5.51) took more wickets for the side.