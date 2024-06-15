In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Uganda, Pakistan, West Indies, and the Netherlands have recorded the lowest totals in the Powerplay.

Uganda's performance was the worst, with a sub-10 total.

In 2014, Pakistan and the Netherlands struggled against West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively, losing multiple wickets in the Powerplay.

Similarly, West Indies had a slow start against Sri Lanka in 2012, but managed to win their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Uganda scored just 9/3 in the Powerplay against New Zealand (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

T20 World Cup: Teams with lowest totals in Powerplay

By Parth Dhall 05:58 pm Jun 15, 202405:58 pm

What's the story New Zealand humbled Uganda in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Group C encounter in Trinidad. The Kiwis bowled out Uganda for 40 in 18.4 overs, with Tim Southee taking three wickets. The Black Caps later chased the paltry total in 5.2 overs. Interestingly, Uganda scored just nine runs in the Powerplay. Here are the lowest Powerplay totals in T20 World Cups (full games).

#1

Uganda: 9/3 vs New Zealand, 2024

Uganda had a forgettable start aftet they were invited to bat. They lost Simon Ssesazi and Robinson Obuy in the first over itself bowled by Trent Boult. Alpesh Ramjani was the only other Uganda batter to depart in the Powerplay. Uganda were 9/3 after the first six overs, the lowest-ever Powerplay total in T20 World Cups. No other side has a sub-10 total.

#2

Pakistan: 13/4 vs West Indies, 2014

West Indies claimed an 84-run win over Pakistan in the 2014 T20 World Cup match in Mirpur. The Caribbeans successfully defended 166 after bowling out Pakistan for 82. Pakistan had a terrible start as they lost four wickets for just 13 runs in the Powerplay. Krishmar Santokie and Samuel Badree uprooted Pakistan's top order.

#3

West Indies: 14/2 vs Sri Lanka, 2012

West Indies won their maiden T20 World Cup title after beating Sri Lanka in the 2012 final. The Caribbeans valiantly fought after being down to 87/5, batting first. They scored just 14 runs for two wickets in the first six overs. Marlon Samuels's 56-ball 78 eventually powered WI 137/6. The Lankans had a middle-order collapse and perished for 101.

#4

Netherlands: 15/4 vs Sri Lanka, 2014

SL have the second-biggest T20 World Cup win by balls. They thrashed Netherlands in the 2014 T20 World Cup encounter in Chattogram. SL chased down a paltry target of 40 in just five overs. Netherlands were bowled out for 39 in 10.3 overs. They lost four wickets for 15 runs in the first six overs. SL later won the match wih 90 balls remaining.