T20 World Cup: Openers going unbeaten in a losing run-chase

By Rajdeep Saha 01:08 am Jun 20, 2024

What's the story The United States came close to beating South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8, Group B encounter in North Sound. The hosts fell 18 runs short while chasing 195, after a 91-run partnership between Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh inspired hope in the camp. Gous slammed 80*(47), becoming the 4th opener to go unbeaten in a losing run-chase (T20 WCs).

#1

Andries Gous: 80* vs South Africa, 2024

Gous recorded the highest individual score by an opener in losing run-chases in T20 World Cups. He added a 91-run stand with Harmeet Singh after USA were down to 76/5 in the run-chase. The USA opener smashed 80* off 47 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 5 sixes. Gous now has the third-highest individual score for USA in T20Is.

#2

Max O'Dowd: 71* vs SL, 2022

The Netherlands played valiantly against Sri Lanka in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter in Geelong. The Lankans racked up 162/6, riding on Kusal Mendis's 44-ball 79. In response, Netherlands lost successive wickets, but opener Max O'Dowd held his fort. The right-handed batter eventually finished with a 53-ball 71*. He hammered 6 fours and 3 sixes in that innings.

#3

Salman Butt: 67* vs NZ, 2010

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt hit an unbeaten 67 versus New Zealand in the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup. The Kiwis posted 133/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Daniel Vettori shone with a 38-run knock. Pakistan got close to New Zealand's score but fell short by one run. Butt hit a 54-ball 67*. He hit 8 fours and a six.

#4

Chris Gayle: 63* vs SL, 2009

Universe Boss Chris Gayle fought valiantly in an unbeaten 63 against Sri Lanka in the 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup. West Indies opener Gayle tried his best in the sem-final clash against SL, but his side lost. SL managed 158/5 in 20 overs, riding on Tillakaratne Dilshan's 96. In response, WI folded for 101. Gayle was the only player with 10-plus runs.