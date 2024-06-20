In brief Simplifying... In brief In T20 World Cup history, openers have often shone even in losing run-chases.

Gous tops the list with an unbeaten 80 for the USA, followed by Jacques Kallis' 73 for South Africa in 2010, Max O'Dowd's 71* for the Netherlands in 2022, and Alex Hales' 68 for England in 2012.

Despite their valiant efforts, their teams fell short in the chase, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the sport.

USA's Andries Gous smashed 80*(47) against South Africa

T20 WC: Highest individual scores by openers in losing run-chases

By Parth Dhall 12:47 am Jun 20, 202412:47 am

What's the story The United States of America came close to beating South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in North Sound. The hosts fell 18 runs short while chasing 195, after a 91-run partnership between Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh inspired hope in the camp. Gous slammed 80*(47), now the highest individual score by an opener in losing run-chases (T20 WCs).

#1

Andries Gous: 80* vs South Africa, 2024

As mentioned, Gous recorded the highest individual score by an opener in losing run-chases in T20 World Cups. Gous added a 91-run stand with Harmeet Singh after USA were down to 76/5 in the run-chase. However, they fell 18 runs short. The USA opener smashed 80* off 47 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 5 sixes.

#2

Jacques Kallis: 73 vs India, 2010

South Africa lost to India in the 2010 T20 World Cup encounter in Gros Islet. They suffered a 14-run defeat while attempting to chase 187. Star all-rounder and opener Jacques Kallis scored a 54-ball 73 studded with 3 fours and 3 sixes. Earlier, Suresh Raina entered the record books after scoring a century. His 60-ball 101 gave India an edge.

#3

Max O'Dowd: 71* vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Netherlands played valiantly against Sri Lanka in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter in Geelong. The Lankans racked up 162/6, riding on Kusal Mendis's 44-ball 79. In response, Netherlands lost successive wickets, but opener Max O'Dowd held his fort. The right-handed batter eventually finished with a 53-ball 71*. He hammered 6 fours and 3 sixes in that innings.

#4

Alex Hales: 68 vs West Indies, 2012

England faced a similar defeat against eventual champions West Indies in the 2012 T20 World Cup. Chasing 180, England lost Craig Kieswetter and Luke Wright with no run. Jonny Bairstow stayed for a while before departing. Opener Alex Hales then added a century-plus stand with Eoin Morgan, but England fell 15 runs short. Hales smashed a 51-ball 68 (5 fours and 2 sixes).