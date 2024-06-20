T20 WC: Highest individual scores by openers in losing run-chases
The United States of America came close to beating South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in North Sound. The hosts fell 18 runs short while chasing 195, after a 91-run partnership between Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh inspired hope in the camp. Gous slammed 80*(47), now the highest individual score by an opener in losing run-chases (T20 WCs).
Andries Gous: 80* vs South Africa, 2024
As mentioned, Gous recorded the highest individual score by an opener in losing run-chases in T20 World Cups. Gous added a 91-run stand with Harmeet Singh after USA were down to 76/5 in the run-chase. However, they fell 18 runs short. The USA opener smashed 80* off 47 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 5 sixes.
Jacques Kallis: 73 vs India, 2010
South Africa lost to India in the 2010 T20 World Cup encounter in Gros Islet. They suffered a 14-run defeat while attempting to chase 187. Star all-rounder and opener Jacques Kallis scored a 54-ball 73 studded with 3 fours and 3 sixes. Earlier, Suresh Raina entered the record books after scoring a century. His 60-ball 101 gave India an edge.
Max O'Dowd: 71* vs Sri Lanka, 2022
Netherlands played valiantly against Sri Lanka in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter in Geelong. The Lankans racked up 162/6, riding on Kusal Mendis's 44-ball 79. In response, Netherlands lost successive wickets, but opener Max O'Dowd held his fort. The right-handed batter eventually finished with a 53-ball 71*. He hammered 6 fours and 3 sixes in that innings.
Alex Hales: 68 vs West Indies, 2012
England faced a similar defeat against eventual champions West Indies in the 2012 T20 World Cup. Chasing 180, England lost Craig Kieswetter and Luke Wright with no run. Jonny Bairstow stayed for a while before departing. Opener Alex Hales then added a century-plus stand with Eoin Morgan, but England fell 15 runs short. Hales smashed a 51-ball 68 (5 fours and 2 sixes).