In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, USA's Andries Gous scored a career-best 80* against South Africa, marking the third-highest individual score for USA in T20Is.

Despite Gous's impressive performance, the USA fell short by 18 runs, succumbing to South Africa's challenging score led by Quinton de Kock's 74. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The United States put up a valiant fight in a chase of 195 against South Africa (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: USA's Andries Gous slams career-best 80* against SA

By Rajdeep Saha 12:43 am Jun 20, 202412:43 am

What's the story The United States put up a valiant fight in a chase of 195 against South Africa in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group B match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The USA were 76/5. Thereafter, Gous and Harmeet Singh added 91 runs for the sixth wicket. Gous scored an unbeaten 80. The USA managed 176/6.

Knock

A sensible knock on offer

The USA were 53/2 in the first six overs with Gous unbeaten on 17. The Proteas hit back in the middle overs, claiming three more wickets. Gous held up one end and batted sensibly. The 15th over of USA's innings saw Gous smash Anrich Nortje for a four and two sixes. He got to his fifty from 33 balls. Gous attacked Tabraiz Shamsi thereafter.

Stats

Gous attains these feats with an unbeaten 80

Gous hit an unbeaten 80 from 45 balls. He clobbered five fours and five sixes. Gous now has the third-highest individual score for USA in T20Is. As per Cricbuzz, Gous became the fourth opening batter to go unbeaten in a losing run-chase in T20 World Cups after Chris Gayle, Salman Butt and Max O'Dowd. Gous hammered his 4th T20I fifty (343 runs at 38.11).

Information

SA get the job done against the USA

Riding on Quinton de Kock's 74, the Proteas managed a challenging score of 194/4. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen managed useful knocks. In response, the USA were struggling at one stage. However, Gous showed character. In the end, the USA lost by 18 runs.