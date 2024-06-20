In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Kagiso Rabada shone with a 3/18 performance against the USA, including the crucial wicket of Steven Taylor.

Rabada, playing his 61st T20I, now has 65 wickets under his belt and is the 4th South African bowler to claim over 20 T20 World Cup wickets.

Despite a challenging score set by the Proteas, led by Quinton de Kock's 74, the USA struggled, with Andries Gous' unbeaten 80 being a notable exception. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets for SA (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

T20 WC, Kagiso Rabada shines with 3/18 versus USA: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:18 am Jun 20, 202412:18 am

What's the story Kagiso Rabada claimed match-winning figures of 3/18 against the United States in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group B clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Rabada picked two early wickets and then came back to break a 91-run stand, helping the Proteas claim an 18-run win. SA managed 194/4 before the USA scored 176/6. Here's more.

Bowling

A quality three-fer for Rabada

Rabada got the key wicket of Steven Taylor, who went to go aerial and was caught. Taylor managed 24 from 14 balls. A pitched up delivery saw Nitish Kumar flick the ball toward deep square leg. Tristan Stubbs completed a fine catch. A low full toss in the end saw Harmeet Singh whip it and find the man at deep mid.

Numbers

4th SA bowler with 20-plus T20 WC scalps

Playing his 61st T20I, Rabada owns 65 wickets at 28.23. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada owns 22 scalps at neutral venues, averaging 24.22. Overall in T20 cricket, Rabada has raced to 258 scalps from 206 matches at 23.60. Meanwhile, the pacer now owns 22 T20 World Cup wickets from 18 matches at 24.22. He is the 4th SA bowler with 20-plus T20 WC scalps.

Information

Here's the match summary

Riding on Quinton de Kock's 74, the Proteas managed a challenging score of 194/4. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen managed useful knocks. In response, the USA were struggling at one stage. However, Andries Gous showed character with an unbeaten 80.