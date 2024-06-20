T20 WC, Kagiso Rabada shines with 3/18 versus USA: Stats
Kagiso Rabada claimed match-winning figures of 3/18 against the United States in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group B clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Rabada picked two early wickets and then came back to break a 91-run stand, helping the Proteas claim an 18-run win. SA managed 194/4 before the USA scored 176/6. Here's more.
A quality three-fer for Rabada
Rabada got the key wicket of Steven Taylor, who went to go aerial and was caught. Taylor managed 24 from 14 balls. A pitched up delivery saw Nitish Kumar flick the ball toward deep square leg. Tristan Stubbs completed a fine catch. A low full toss in the end saw Harmeet Singh whip it and find the man at deep mid.
4th SA bowler with 20-plus T20 WC scalps
Playing his 61st T20I, Rabada owns 65 wickets at 28.23. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada owns 22 scalps at neutral venues, averaging 24.22. Overall in T20 cricket, Rabada has raced to 258 scalps from 206 matches at 23.60. Meanwhile, the pacer now owns 22 T20 World Cup wickets from 18 matches at 24.22. He is the 4th SA bowler with 20-plus T20 WC scalps.
Here's the match summary
Riding on Quinton de Kock's 74, the Proteas managed a challenging score of 194/4. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen managed useful knocks. In response, the USA were struggling at one stage. However, Andries Gous showed character with an unbeaten 80.