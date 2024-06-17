In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent T20 World Cup match, Ireland's pacer Barry McCarthy shone with his career-best figures, taking three wickets for just 15 runs.

His performance, including a double-wicket maiden, helped turn the game in Ireland's favor.

With this feat, McCarthy has become Ireland's sixth-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, surpassing Boyd Rankin's 54 wickets.

Barry McCarthy took three wickets against Pakistan (Image source: X/@cricketireland)

Ireland's Barry McCarthy records his best T20 World Cup figures

By Parth Dhall 12:42 am Jun 17, 202412:42 am

What's the story Ireland's Barry McCarthy starred with a three-wicket haul against Pakistan in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group A encounter in Florida. Although Ireland lost the dead rubber, McCarthy helped the side restore parity in the second innings. Defending 106, Ireland reduced Pakistan to 62/6. However, the latter snuck a win in the 19th over. Here are the key stats.

Spell

McCarthy turned the tide

Pacer Barry McCarthy was the pick of Ireland's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for just 15 runs in four overs. McCarthy's twin wickets of Usman Khan and Shadab Khan in the 10th over turned the tide for Ireland. That was a double-wicket maiden. Notably, McCarthy recorded his career-best bowling figures at the T20 World Cup.

Innings

The summary of Pakistan's chase

Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub added 23 runs before Mark Adair removed the latter. Rizwan also fell to McCarthy soon after. While Babar Azam held one end, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, and Imad departed in single figures. Pakistan plunged from 39/1 to 62/6 in the 11th over. Babar was eventually joined by Shaheen, who sealed the deal with two sixes.

Stats

Sixth-most T20I wickets for Ireland

McCarthy, one of the senior pacers, has become Ireland's sixth-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. With a three-fer, he went past Boyd Rankin, who owns 54 T20I wickets for the Irish side. McCarthy now has 56 T20I wickets from as many games at an average of 30.41. His economy rate reads 8.47. The seamer has taken 10 wickets in T20 World Cups.