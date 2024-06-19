In brief Simplifying... In brief Quinton de Kock showcased his batting prowess in T20 cricket, scoring his 15th T20I half-century and 62nd in T20 cricket overall.

He now boasts 2,463 T20I runs, over 250 fours, and is close to hitting 100 sixes.

His performance also marked the joint-third-fastest fifty in the T20 World Cup 2024, further cementing his place in cricket history.

De Kock smashed 74 versus the USA (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Quinton de Kock slams his 15th T20I half-century: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:02 pm Jun 19, 2024

What's the story South Africa cricket team opener Quinton de Kock hit a sensational 74-run knock versus the United States in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. De Kock handed his side a strong start and added 110 runs alongside skipper Aiden Markram for the second wicket. SA scored 194/4 in 20 overs.

A sensational effort from de Kock's blade

SA were 17/1 after three overs before de Kock hammered Jasdeep Singh for one four and three sixes. Nosthush Kenjige wasn't spared next. De Kock also smacked Ali Khan for a six as SA scored 64/1 in the powerplay. In the 9th over, de Kock got to his fifty. He punished Corey Anderson in the 12th over before being dismissed by Harmeet Singh.

250-plus T20I fours and 500-plus T20 World Cup runs

De Kock's 74 was laced with seven fours and five sixes (SR: 185). The senior batter has raced to 2,463 T20I runs from 88 matches at 31.57. In addition to 15 fifties, he owns a century. De Kock surpassed 250 fours (252) and is nearing 100 sixes (98). In 23 T20 World Cup games, de Kock now owns 523 runs at 24.18 (50s: 3).

Joint-3rd-fastest fifty in T20 WC 2024

De Kock now owns the joint-third-fastest fifty in terms of balls faced in T20 World Cup 2024. Aaron Jones of USA holds the record (22 balls versus Canada). Marcus Stoinis (25 balls versus Scotland) is next. Scotland's Brandon McMullen (26 balls versus AUS) follows suit.

62nd fifty in T20 cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock has raced to 9,785 runs in T20 cricket. He smashed his 62nd fifty (100s: 6). QDK averages a neat 31.56. His strike rate is 137.91.

Other notable records

De Kock and Markram's 110-run stand is South Africa's fourth century-plus partnership at the ICC T20 World Cup. It's also the second-highest stand (2nd wicket) and the 3rd-highest stand in terms of runs overall for SA. De Kock owns 16 fifty-plus scores for SA. He surpassed Reeza Hendricks (15) for most 50-plus scores for SA in T20Is.