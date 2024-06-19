In brief Simplifying... In brief South African cricketer de Kock leads the pack with the most 50+ scores in T20I cricket, boasting 16 fifty-plus scores, including a ton.

He's closely followed by Reeza Hendricks with 15 fifty-plus scores, and Faf du Plessis and JP Duminy, both with 11.

Notably, Duminy holds the highest average among South African batters with over 1,000 T20I runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Quinton de Kock slammed his 15th T20I half-century (Image source: X/@ICC)

South African batters with most 50+ scores in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 09:13 pm Jun 19, 202409:13 pm

What's the story Quinton de Kock finally bounced back with a scintillating knock against co-hosts USA in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in North Sound. De Kock smacked a 40-ball 74 after USA invited the Proteas to bat. He recorded his 16th fifty-plus score in T20Is, now the most by a batter for SA. Here are the SA batters with most such scores.

#1

Quinton de Kock: 16

As mentioned, de Kock registered 16th fifty-plus score in T20I cricket. De Kock is one of only few South African batters to have slammed a ton in the format. His tally also includes 15 half-centuries. No other SA batter has more than 15 fifties in the format. De Kock now owns 2,463 runs from 88 T20Is at an average of 31.57.

#2

Reeza Hendricks: 15

In North Sound, de Kock broke a tie with opener Reeza Hendricks, who owns 15 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket as of now. Hendricks is yet to score a ton in the shortest international format. The right-handed batter has racked up 1,890 runs from 64 T20Is at an average of 30.48. His tally includes a strike-rate of 130.52.

#3

Faf du Plessis: 11

Faf du Plessis, who last turned up for the Proteas in 2020, has 11 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket. Like de Kock, the former South African skipper owns a ton in the format (10 half-centuries). Du Plessis has tallied 1,466 runs in 47 T20Is at an average of 36.65. He has a strike-rate of 134.24.

#4

JP Duminy: 11

Former all-rounder JP Duminy remains the only other South African batter with over 10 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket. Duminy, in a 12-year-old career, slammed 1,934 runs from 81 games in the format. His strike-rate in the format reads 126.24. Notably, Duminy's average of 38.68 is the highest among South African batters with over 1,000 T20I runs.