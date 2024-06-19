In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling Euro 2024 match, Albania and Croatia ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite Albania's strong start and missed opportunities, Croatia fought back in the second half with goals from Kramaric and a ricochet off substitute Gjasula.

The game concluded with a brilliant finish by Gjasula, equalizing the score for Albania. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Andrej Kramaric was the chief architect for both Croatia goals (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, Albania hold Croatia 2-2 in thrilling encounter: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:47 pm Jun 19, 202408:47 pm

What's the story The Croatian football team was held by resolute Albania on matchday 2 of their UEFA European Championship Group B clash. Albania scored in the 11th minute to go ahead as they dominated the first half. Croatia found their way back with an improved performance after half-time. Andrej Kramaric was the chief architect for both Croatia goals. However, Klaus Gjasula found the equalizer (90+2').

1st half

Albania overpower Croatia in the first half

Albania were the better side in the first half. Albania should have easily been 3-0 up but Dominik Livakovic made two stunning saves to keep Croatia in the match. Albania outpowered Croatia in terms of attempts and shots. Jasir Asani provided a sumptuous delivery and Laci with his perfectly timed run, scored from a header. Kristjan Asllani and Rey Manaj missed glorious chances.

2nd half

Croatia fight back with two goals

Luka Sucic shone for Croatia in the second half after coming on as a substitute. In the 74th minute, Kramaric found the back of the net with a neat finish from Ante Budimir's assist. Two minutes later, Kramaric's cross was parried by the keeper but the ball ricocheted off the substitute Gjasula. Luka Modric's shot from 22 yards late on skipped past the post.

Information

Gjasula makes it 2-2

Albania came close in the closing stages before their efforts paid off. Mario Mitaj made a solid run down the line and his cross dropped perfectly to Gjasula and he swept a brilliant finish into the corner.

Stats

Here are the match stats

Albania had 15 attempts with seven shots on target. Croatia made 21 attempts with nine shots on target. Croatia had 36 touches in the opposition box compared to Albania's 19. Croatia dominated possession (68%) and owned 90% pass accuracy. As per Squawka, this was the first time in European Championship history Albania have won a point from a losing position.

Information

The situation of Group B

Spain and Italy occupy the top two places in Group B. Both these sides meet each other on Thursday. Albania are placed third with one point from two games. Their goal difference is -1. Croatia also have one point but an inferior goal difference (-3).

Do you know?

Gjasula enters the record books

As per Opta, Albania's Gjasula became the first substitute in the history of the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup combined to come off the bench and score a goal and an own goal in a match.

Kramaric

Kramaric joins a unique club with goal on birthday

Hoffenheim forward Kramaric scored his 29th goal for Croatia from 94 appearances. This was his maiden goal at the Euros. As per Opta, Kramaric has become one of the three men to have scored a European Championship goal on their birthday. He joined the likes of Jean-Francois Domergue (1984) and Wesley Sneijder (2006).