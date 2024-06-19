In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed her sixth WODI century, scoring an unbeaten 103 off 88 balls, and becoming the fastest Indian to score a WODI ton in just 87 balls.

This feat takes her total WODI runs to 3,523 from 132 matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur slammed her sixth WODI ton (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Harmanpreet Kaur attains these feats with her sixth WODI ton

By Parth Dhall 07:52 pm Jun 19, 202407:52 pm

What's the story Harmanpreet Kaur led India from the front in the 2nd WODI against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The India Women captain scored an unbeaten 103(88), guiding the hosts to 325/3 in 50 overs. This marked her sixth century in WODIs. Notably, Harmanpreet slammed the fastest WODI century for India, breaking her own record. Here are the key stats.

Knock

Harmanpreet adds 171 runs with Mandhana

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 38 runs, being put in to bat, before the latter departed. Dayalan Hemalatha then joined Mandhana as the duo took India to 100. The former then fell to Masabata Klaas, which exposed Harmanpreet to the middle. Harmanpreet and Mandhana shared a 171-run stand thereafter. Both of them completed their repective tons, with the former returning unbeaten.

Stats

Harmanpreet gets past 3,500 WODI runs

Harmanpreet smashed 103* off 88 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 3 sixes. As mentioned, she hammered her sixth century in WODIs. The Indian captain has now raced to 3,523 runs from 132 WODIs at an average of 37.47. She has a strike-rate of 73.51 in the format. Besides six tons, Harmanpreet also has 18 WODI half-centuries to her name.

Information

Fastest WODI ton for India

Harmanpreet brought up her ton in 87 balls, now the fastest by an Indian in WODIs. As mentioned, she bettered her own record as she smacked a 90-ball record against Australia in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final.

Numbers

A look at other notable numbers

With her knock, Harmanpreet got past 600 runs against South Africa in WODIs. She owns 691 runs at an incredible average of 53.15. This was her maiden WODI ton against SA. Notably, Harmanpreet smashed her third century in home WODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet and Mandhana became the third pair with multiple 150-plus partnerships for the third or lower wicket in WODIs.